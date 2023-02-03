ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monrovianow.com

A Moment in Monrovia History: 1897 View of Grand View Hotel

Monrovia Messenger Souvenir Edition 1897: Colonel [Samuel] Keefer purchased a tract of land from Mr. Baldwin, and erected on the northwest corner of Lemon and Ivy La Vista Grande Hotel." History of Monrovia by John L. Wiley 1927 p 29. "For a few years the Vista Grande Hotel was known as The Antlers. It is variously referred to as La Vista Grande or Grand View, which is merely the anglicized form of its original Spanish name. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
MONROVIA, CA
myburbank.com

Get Out Of Town!: Parks BBQ

Korean BBQ has long been popular in Los Angeles, and while we miss the days of Woo Lae Oak on Western Avenue, there have been plenty of stellar Korean restaurants to enjoy over the decades and throughout the Southland. One of our absolute favorites for quality, abundance and flavor is Parks BBQ on Vermont Avenue in K-town.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California

Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
CERRITOS, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized

A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The HD Post

Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminar

SPRING VALLEY LAKE – Games, food, music and discussions on relationship issues await couples who attend True Escape Therapy’s seminar, coming May 6, in Spring Valley Lake. “People do not invest in their relationship with therapy tools until something goes wrong – behavioral issues with children, infidelity, communication issues, financial issues,” said True Escape Therapy Owner Mercedes Green. “This seminar will add value to the relationship before an issue arises. Let’s invest in our relationships and fall back in love with making love.”
VICTORVILLE, CA
mediafeed.org

University of California Irvine will cost you this much

The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
IRVINE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana

Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
yovenice.com

Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes

Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million. More tech moguls have moved into Venice’s prime neighborhood, with purchases that were transacted in 2022 as reported by The Dirt.com. It was the rich tech entrepreneurs who started the latest wave of gentrification in Venice, a city at odds with itself over the issue of the unhoused residents who stay on its streets.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy