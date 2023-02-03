Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Shooting Suspect Detained After Wild High-Speed Pursuit Across LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
monrovianow.com
A Moment in Monrovia History: 1897 View of Grand View Hotel
Monrovia Messenger Souvenir Edition 1897: Colonel [Samuel] Keefer purchased a tract of land from Mr. Baldwin, and erected on the northwest corner of Lemon and Ivy La Vista Grande Hotel." History of Monrovia by John L. Wiley 1927 p 29. "For a few years the Vista Grande Hotel was known as The Antlers. It is variously referred to as La Vista Grande or Grand View, which is merely the anglicized form of its original Spanish name. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena’s Blair HS Senior Is the Winner of a 2023 Posse Scholarship
Minal Saldivar, a Blair High School Senior, has been awarded a full-tuition scholarship through the Posse Foundation. In Fall 2023, she will join the 19th Posse for Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
foxla.com
Cracker Barrel offers free food for a year to couples who get engaged for Valentine's Day
LOS ANGELES - How does free Cracker Barrel for a year sound to you?. The restaurant chain is offering free food for 365 days for a select few couples who say "I do" at any one of its restaurants from Feb. 10 to 16, according to its website. The proposal...
Complex
YG’s 4Hunnid Celebrates Exclusive Fred Segal Collection With L.A. Pop-Up
Weeks after kicking off his North American Tour, the Compton-born rapper found the time to take over Fred Segal. His lifestyle brand hosted a special pop-up Friday night at the retailer’s Sunset Boulevard location, where fans and friends celebrated the launch of the “4Hunnid for Fred Segal” collection.
myburbank.com
Get Out Of Town!: Parks BBQ
Korean BBQ has long been popular in Los Angeles, and while we miss the days of Woo Lae Oak on Western Avenue, there have been plenty of stellar Korean restaurants to enjoy over the decades and throughout the Southland. One of our absolute favorites for quality, abundance and flavor is Parks BBQ on Vermont Avenue in K-town.
cruisefever.net
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Vigen Khojayan, MD, Named Chief of Staff at Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital
Vigen Khojayan, MD, Family Medicine, is the newly elected chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, a 334-bed, non-profit acute care hospital in Glendale. Board certified in family medicine, Dr. Khojayan began his private practice in Glendale in 2009 and joined...
California Fish Grill Will Come to The Elinor
The new luxury apartment complex will open yet another delicious concept within its community
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
7 Middle School Students Ill After Eating Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears On Campus
An investigation is currently underway after multiple students were ill after consuming gummy bears that were laced with marijuana on Thursday. It all started on Feb.2 when a student at Vineyard Junior High School brought (edible) gummy bears that contained marijuana. That student identity was not released.
ETOnline.com
Biggest Fashion Moments - 2023 GRAMMYs
Check out the 2023 GRAMMYs' biggest fashion moments. The awards took place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminar
SPRING VALLEY LAKE – Games, food, music and discussions on relationship issues await couples who attend True Escape Therapy’s seminar, coming May 6, in Spring Valley Lake. “People do not invest in their relationship with therapy tools until something goes wrong – behavioral issues with children, infidelity, communication issues, financial issues,” said True Escape Therapy Owner Mercedes Green. “This seminar will add value to the relationship before an issue arises. Let’s invest in our relationships and fall back in love with making love.”
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
Fontana Herald News
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana
Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
yovenice.com
Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes
Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million. More tech moguls have moved into Venice’s prime neighborhood, with purchases that were transacted in 2022 as reported by The Dirt.com. It was the rich tech entrepreneurs who started the latest wave of gentrification in Venice, a city at odds with itself over the issue of the unhoused residents who stay on its streets.
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
KABC
Yep, crime is raging in LA. Here are some cities where-even in SoCal-crime is under control
From MoneyGeek.com: MoneyGeek ranked 263 cities with populations over 100,000 people from most to least safe in this analysis. The following summaries show the safest cities overall, the safest large cities, and the most dangerous cities from the analysis and their total and per capita cost of crime. T. The...
