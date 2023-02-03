ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Former Escambia Co. art teacher arrested after allegedly having sexual relationship with student: State Attorney

By Christopher Lugo
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A former Woodham Middle School and Beulah Middle School art teacher has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student and was in jail, according to Escambia County Jail log.

Winston Hezekiah Foster, 61, was charged with lewd lascivious battery on a victim aged 12 to 16, and sexual assault.

According to a warrant filed by the State Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 8, the Office of the State Attorney received a complaint from the victim who alleged Foster, her former middle school art teacher, had a sexual relationship with her from October 2017, when she was 15-years-old, until September 2019, when she was 17-years-old.

The victim said Foster was her art teacher for sixth, seventh and eighth grade while she attended Woodham Middle School. She said it wasn’t until 2017 when she was a freshman in high school that Foster started making advances towards her.

She said she would come to Foster’s class on Friday mornings before school to visit, but it wasn’t uncommon for former art students to come back and visit Foster. After a month, the victim said Foster started to be more forward with her and make comments that she thought were “weird” for him to say to her. She said he then started to invite her to do things outside of school. She said Foster invited her for sushi and they went back to his house to eat. After that, she said he kissed her but that was it.

The second time they went out, the victim said they went to see a movie in October 2017. She said they went back to Foster’s house, where he had sex with her. The victim said she told Foster she wasn’t ready but forced her anyway.

During the summer months, the victim said when Foster was off and his wife was at work, he would pick her up from her home and take her back to his house to have sex. When school was in session, the victim said Foster would have her come to his classroom early on Friday mornings and they would have sex in the supply closet located in his classroom. The victim said the sexual intercourse would occur at Woodham Middle School in 2017, and then at Beulah Middle School in 2018 and 2019.

According to Escambia County Public Schools records, Foster was employed by the system as an art teacher at Woodham Middle School during the school years of 2014-2015, 2015-2016, and 2016-2017. The records also showed Foster changed schools in 2018 and became the art teacher for Beulah Middle School.

The details of his arrest are not included, but Foster was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $60,000 bond, on Feb. 2. He was released from the jail an hour later.

