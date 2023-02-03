Read full article on original website
Polygon Price May Surpass $1.50 In February – Here’s Why
Polygon price is still moving upward and is comfortably above the $1.20 mark as it continues its ascent toward $2. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the leading Layer-2 blockchain has gained an impressive 67% since the start of the year as the crypto market continues to recover from the extended bearish period of 2022.
Why Crypto Could Face “First Real Recession”, Analyst Suggests
The crypto market capitalization has been moving in the red over the past few days following an impressive rally. Large digital assets were seeing week after week of profits, but the macroeconomic landscape remains uncertain, capping any upside potential in the short term. As of this writing, the crypto total...
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Fantom (FTM) Make Appreciable Profits As Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Moves Closer To 700%
As the month gradually winds down, crypto enthusiasts zoom in on the coins with gains so far. Whilst Fantom (FTM) and Dogecoin (DOGE) achieve appreciable profits, Orbeon Protocol continues in its ascent, soaring close to 700% in its stage 4 presales. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<. Dogecoin (Doge) Market Indicators Are...
SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu Rally Turns Attractive Above $0.0000125
SHIB price (Shiba Inu) started a strong increase above the $0.0000125 resistance against the US Dollar. Shiba Inu is now showing bullish signs and might rally further. Shib price started a strong increase from the $0.000010 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $$0.000012 and the...
Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Stall While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Dominates The Crypto Market
Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) – High Hopes But Diminishing Returns. Released in 2012, XRP (also known as Ripple) made waves in the financial markets as it came carrying the high hopes and promises of something the traditional banking system was woefully unprepared for: fast – near-instant – cross-border payments.
The Best Online Brokers Recommend Snowfall Protocol (SNW), EOS (EOS), and Ethereum (ETH)
It’s that time of the year when analysts, brokers, and experienced traders will recommend the best crypto asset to invest in. Seasoned investors always use this to get past the curve and make profitable decisions. Many coins are making waves, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW), EOS (EOS), and Ethereum (ETH)...
QIE Wallet & Web 3 Banking – The Entry Point to QI Ecosystem
Having emerged as a significant player in the crypto space, Qi is leaving no stone unturned to achieve every possible milestone. The blockchain has developed an advanced ecosystem around it, which not just facilitates the entire flow of data but also makes it more seamless than ever. Employing the PoW...
Bitcoin Small Addresses Have Been Rapidly Growing, Here’s What It Means
On-chain data shows that the number of small Bitcoin addresses has rapidly grown recently. Here’s what it may mean for the market. Bitcoin Addresses With 0.1 BTC Or Less Have Sharply Risen In Number Recently. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, 620,000 new small addresses have...
Presenting LYOPAY Pro – An Innovative Payment App Connecting Traditional Finance with Digital Currency
With the growing updates in traditional finance and the upsurge and rapid adoption of cryptocurrency, it’s impressive to see the LYOPAY ecosystem continuing to evolve as well. Recently, LYOPAY launched a brand-new component built to create an inclusive financial system consisting of exclusive features and a variety of benefits. It’s an innovative payment application called LYOPAY Pro, and today we are here to explore it!
AI Token AGIX Surges Over 700% In 2023, Here’s Why
AI (Artificial Intelligence) tokens which are native tokens of reputable AI projects are becoming a hot trend in the sector. With AI products such as ChatGPT gaining momentum from almost every sector of the internet, any token related to AI seems to be bound to rally significantly. SingularityNET’s AGIX isn’t an exception, as the token has surged massively since the beginning of this year.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Cronos (CRO) – The Best Cheap Cryptos to Buy Now
Innovation And Usability Drive Cryptocurrencies. When Satoshi made Bitcoin (BTC) available in 2009, the world moved on its axis, and nothing was ever the same again. The financial world took notice, and while the masses initially dismissed it, those with a nous for innovation knew Bitcoin (BTC) was the next big thing. Not since the invention of the internet itself has an invention had such an enormous impact on the world.
Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Investors
The rise of cryptocurrency has brought with it a wave of innovation and investment opportunities. One such opportunity is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, which is already nearly sold out with 300+ million tokens already allocated. Let’s explore why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors should pay attention to this exciting project.
Shiba Inu Rallies 24% in 7 Days On Whale Activity, What’s Next?
Behind AI tokens, the meme coin Shiba Inu has been one of the biggest winners on the crypto market over the past seven days. With a price increase of 24% within this period, SHIB has put on a fabulous rally defying the sentiment in the broad crypto market. On Saturday,...
Bitcoin Price Dips As Dollar Rips, Key Support Nearby
Bitcoin price is correcting gains below the $23,250 zone. BTC must stay above the $22,500 support to avoid a major drop in the coming sessions. Bitcoin is correcting gains below the $23,250 support zone. The price is trading below $23,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a...
Monero (XMR) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are Popular Twitter Crypto Recommendations. Here’s Why Savvy Investors Choose Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Instead
Monero (XMR) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are some of the most popular cryptocurrencies with a huge social media presence, especially on Twitter. While their communities continue to show overwhelming love, a new entrant, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), is quickly piquing their interest. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a cross-chain protocol that aims to...
Australia Gives Its Crypto Watchdogs More Teeth To Fight Scammers
In 2022, the crypto space faced a high rate of scams and fraudulent activities, especially in the DeFi sector. Scammers use phishing, fake ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings), Ponzi schemes, and impersonation techniques to trick people into giving up their cryptocurrencies. Unfortunately, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies made it easier for...
Investors in Cardano (ADA) And Solana (SOL) Are More Interested In Flasko (FLSK) Presale
Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) investors are becoming antsy as the prices of both cryptocurrencies are trending downwards. Both currencies had relatively smooth debuts, but things started going downhill after the crash in the crypto market post-2021. Concerns over the currencies’ long-term viability have helped a relative newcomer get the attention of the cryptocurrency industry. Flasko, a new and upcoming NFT platform, is superior to Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), as stated by experts.
Fantom And Decentraland Explode As Big Eyes Coin Raises $21M In Presale
Over the past month, the crypto space has seen a bullish trend. Many crypto enthusiasts are now regaining their confidence in cryptocurrencies, hoping it’s the end of the winter and the start of a probable bull market in the new year. Amidst the rise of cryptocurrencies, few names stand out. Fantom and Decentraland have gained massively whilst Big Eyes Coin makes history with the biggest presale since 2021!
63% Of Dogecoin Holders Are Making Money
According to InTheBlock on-chain data, 63% of Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are profitable at spot prices. Only 35% are out of the money, while just 2% are at break even. DOGE is a top-10 cryptocurrency with a market cap of $12.4 billion. The coin is changing hands at $0.094 per data streams from CoinMarketCap (CMC).
Big Eyes Coin Presale Crosses $22 Million Mark, Indonesia Plans Launch of Crypto Exchange in June
Big Eyes Coin Presale is running strong, successfully acquiring $22 million in its 10th stage of funding. The meme coin holds a lot of promise due to the support it has garnered without going public. Interested investors should have a look at this crypto and its prospects. Hosting an array...
