Decomposed remains found in trash pile belong to missing man, Alabama officials say

A 38-year-old man’s decomposed remains were found in a trash pile near his house in Alabama months after he vanished, officials said.

The human remains were discovered before noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 in a ditch in a residential area near East Lake, WVTM reported. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Jeramy Hallmon of Birmingham several days later, the station said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Birmingham Police Department and is awaiting a response.

Hallmon was last seen on Nov. 8 at his Birmingham home, according to his brother Hank Hallmon on Facebook.

Hank Hallmon was searching for his brother near his home in Birmingham when he smelled something decomposing but couldn’t locate where it was coming from, he told Advance Local.

“The whole time my brother was right beside his own house,’’ Hallmon told Advance Local. “He didn’t deserve that … he had the biggest heart in the world. No matter the circumstance, my brother was always willing to help.”

Hallmon said he believes his brother was a crime victim.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the case, according to WIAT.

Police have not released a cause of death or said if Hallmon’s death may have been foul play.

