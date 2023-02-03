Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged After Domestic
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail after a domestic incident. City Police were called to an apartment on Orchard Place late Friday night, and upon arrival a woman told officers that she had been in a fight with 44-year-old James Dean Peters. Officers could see bruises from items the victim said Peters threw at her, and also claimed that he choked her, causing her to be unable to breathe.
wesb.com
Eldred Man Arrested After Bradford Traffic Stop
An Eldred man was arrested after a traffic stop in Bradford. City Police pulled over a vehicle containing 40-year-old Brad Lee Taylor on Sunday. A warrant had been out for Taylor’s arrest since October 14th. Taylor was remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Facing Theft by Deception Charges
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged for allegedly failing to complete work that was agreed upon in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old David William Dixon, of Falls Creek, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Corsica Man Found with Meth in Clarion Borough Residence
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is behind bars after probation officers reportedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a residence in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, Clarion Borough Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Michael David Bish, of Corsica, in Magisterial...
wesb.com
Limestone Man Charged in Carrolton Burglary
A Limestone man was charged with a Carrolton burglary early Friday morning. New York State Police charged 19-year-old Xander J. Grover with felony burglary and felony criminal mischief. Grover was previously charged after a car chase in Bradford Nov. 26, narrowly avoiding felony charges.
wesb.com
Scio Man Charged with Felony Forgery in Wellsville/Scio
A Scio man was charged with separate felony forgeries in both Wellsville and Scio Thursday. New York State Police charged 45-year-old Thomas W. McCabe with felony forgery of an official document, felony grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and issuing a bad check after an incident reported on Dec. 6 of last year in Wellsville.
Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing His Girlfriend’s Car
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing his girlfriend’s car. Just after midnight on Monday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to a north side residence for a peace officer call. Following an investigation, it was alleged Najee Finley took...
WJAC TV
PSP searching for suspect who robbed Clearfield Co. gas station
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed the Fuel On gas station in Chester Hill Borough Monday morning. Troopers say the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has a thinner build.
wnynewsnow.com
Accused Flasher Strikes Again
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown man convicted of public lewdness is accused of exposing himself in public yet again. Around 2 p.m. Saturday officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded for a public lewdness and shoplifting call at an unidentified business on the city’s southside.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at SCI-Forest
FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:. State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, a theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account was reported. Police say...
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Charged With Harassment and Disorderly Conduct
A Bradford woman is facing charges for harassment and disorderly conduct. According to court filings, City of Bradford Police were dispatched to a home four times on December 30th for reports of 37-year-old Bobbie Jo Smith making threats, throwing items at a neighbor’s children, kicking a tablet that neighbor children were using to record her behavior, and “talking loudly without making any sense.”
Orchard Park man gets fine for illegally entering school
Robert Dinero has been a subject of controversy in the past related to COVID-19 policies.
Police: Man doused victim in gasoline, threatened to light them on fire
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of dousing a victim in gasoline and then threatening to light them on fire, police said Monday. Police say that they received a report of a disorderly person in the area of W 7th Street and Washington Street and located 42-year-old Nathan Strickland a short distance […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Charged in Attempted Theft at Car Wash Causing Over $46K in Damage
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal money from a car wash in Brockway Borough, causing over $46,000.00 in damages. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Brad Douglas Yasek, of Ellsworth, Washington County,...
WJAC TV
2 facing drug charges after deadly Elk County overdose, police say
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two people are facing multiple drug charges after officers responded to a fatal overdose in Elk County Wednesday, according to police. According to a criminal complaint, Crystal Hause, 37, arranged a meeting through Facebook messages to meet Dustin Smith, 39, in order to purchase drugs for the victim.
Arrest made in dog shooting
Lock Haven, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man has been charged after police say he tied his dog to a tree and shot it multiple times. James Standbridge, 34, was arrested after passersby discovered the dog, which was injured but alive, alongside the road. Here's what police say happened: On Jan. 31, the shelter anager...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Duo Waives Hearing in Drug Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – Two Clearfield men charged in connection with a drug-related incident last April were scheduled for court Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Gino A. Moore, 32, is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful...
DuBois man charged after being confronted by ‘Pred Hunters’ at Sheetz
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after a local group accused him of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Ryan Sprague, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a group called the 814 Pred Hunters approached him at a Sheetz along Brady Street, according to the DuBois […]
DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
