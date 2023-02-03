Read full article on original website
Polygon Price May Surpass $1.50 In February – Here’s Why
Polygon price is still moving upward and is comfortably above the $1.20 mark as it continues its ascent toward $2. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the leading Layer-2 blockchain has gained an impressive 67% since the start of the year as the crypto market continues to recover from the extended bearish period of 2022.
Bitcoin Golden Cross Versus Death Cross: Why The Outcome Is Critical
Bitcoin price is barely clinging on above $23,000, with the outcome over the next several days being extraordinarily critical for the fate of the crypto market. On daily timeframe, BTCUSD ticks ever closer toward a golden cross. Meanwhile, the weekly timeframe is just inches away from a death cross. Will bulls or bears ultimately win?
SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu Rally Turns Attractive Above $0.0000125
SHIB price (Shiba Inu) started a strong increase above the $0.0000125 resistance against the US Dollar. Shiba Inu is now showing bullish signs and might rally further. Shib price started a strong increase from the $0.000010 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $$0.000012 and the...
Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Stall While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Dominates The Crypto Market
Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) – High Hopes But Diminishing Returns. Released in 2012, XRP (also known as Ripple) made waves in the financial markets as it came carrying the high hopes and promises of something the traditional banking system was woefully unprepared for: fast – near-instant – cross-border payments.
Crypto Sees Increased Fund Flow Due To Investor Sentiment, Report Shows
The crypto industry has seen a significant increase in fund flows since the beginning of 2023. This has been reflected in the recent price action, which has led the market to what appears to be the beginning of a new bull cycle. According to a report from investment firm CoinShares,...
Shiba Inu Rallies 24% in 7 Days On Whale Activity, What’s Next?
Behind AI tokens, the meme coin Shiba Inu has been one of the biggest winners on the crypto market over the past seven days. With a price increase of 24% within this period, SHIB has put on a fabulous rally defying the sentiment in the broad crypto market. On Saturday,...
Why Crypto Could Face “First Real Recession”, Analyst Suggests
The crypto market capitalization has been moving in the red over the past few days following an impressive rally. Large digital assets were seeing week after week of profits, but the macroeconomic landscape remains uncertain, capping any upside potential in the short term. As of this writing, the crypto total...
On-chain Activity On BNB Chain Grew In Q4 Amid Market Downtrend: Messari
The latest report from Messari researcher, James Trautman, revealed that BNB Chain recorded an increase in on-chain activity contrary to bear market trends. According to the report, it saw steady growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, regardless of the crypto winter. In detail, the report stated that the network...
The Best Online Brokers Recommend Snowfall Protocol (SNW), EOS (EOS), and Ethereum (ETH)
It’s that time of the year when analysts, brokers, and experienced traders will recommend the best crypto asset to invest in. Seasoned investors always use this to get past the curve and make profitable decisions. Many coins are making waves, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW), EOS (EOS), and Ethereum (ETH)...
Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Investors
The rise of cryptocurrency has brought with it a wave of innovation and investment opportunities. One such opportunity is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, which is already nearly sold out with 300+ million tokens already allocated. Let’s explore why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors should pay attention to this exciting project.
AI Token AGIX Surges Over 700% In 2023, Here’s Why
AI (Artificial Intelligence) tokens which are native tokens of reputable AI projects are becoming a hot trend in the sector. With AI products such as ChatGPT gaining momentum from almost every sector of the internet, any token related to AI seems to be bound to rally significantly. SingularityNET’s AGIX isn’t an exception, as the token has surged massively since the beginning of this year.
Investors in Cardano (ADA) And Solana (SOL) Are More Interested In Flasko (FLSK) Presale
Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) investors are becoming antsy as the prices of both cryptocurrencies are trending downwards. Both currencies had relatively smooth debuts, but things started going downhill after the crash in the crypto market post-2021. Concerns over the currencies’ long-term viability have helped a relative newcomer get the attention of the cryptocurrency industry. Flasko, a new and upcoming NFT platform, is superior to Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), as stated by experts.
Bitcoin Price Dips As Dollar Rips, Key Support Nearby
Bitcoin price is correcting gains below the $23,250 zone. BTC must stay above the $22,500 support to avoid a major drop in the coming sessions. Bitcoin is correcting gains below the $23,250 support zone. The price is trading below $23,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a...
Presenting LYOPAY Pro – An Innovative Payment App Connecting Traditional Finance with Digital Currency
With the growing updates in traditional finance and the upsurge and rapid adoption of cryptocurrency, it’s impressive to see the LYOPAY ecosystem continuing to evolve as well. Recently, LYOPAY launched a brand-new component built to create an inclusive financial system consisting of exclusive features and a variety of benefits. It’s an innovative payment application called LYOPAY Pro, and today we are here to explore it!
Shiba Inu Gains 14% In Last 24 Hours As Shibarium Beta Launch Inches Closer
Shiba Inu, popularly known as the “Dogecoin Killer,” has been one cryptocurrency with a constant buzz around it in 2023. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the second largest meme coin has gained a staggering 74.41% since the start of the new year as the crypto market continues its impressive recovery.
Craig Wright Wants His $2.5 Billion, Demanding For a Bitcoin Hard Fork
Judge Colin Birss of the London Court of Appeal on Friday, February 3, ruled that Craig Wright’s lawsuit against 14 Bitcoin developers has what it takes to go to trial. Craig Wright, through Tulip Trading, claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin. He is suing 14 developers, seeking to recover 111,000 BTC.
Big Eyes Coin Presale Crosses $22 Million Mark, Indonesia Plans Launch of Crypto Exchange in June
Big Eyes Coin Presale is running strong, successfully acquiring $22 million in its 10th stage of funding. The meme coin holds a lot of promise due to the support it has garnered without going public. Interested investors should have a look at this crypto and its prospects. Hosting an array...
Cardano Whales, Sharks Have Accumulated 406M ADA In 2023: Santiment
Data from Santiment shows Cardano whales and sharks have been busy accumulating this year as they have added almost 406 million ADA to their holdings. Cardano Whales And Sharks Have Been Accumulating Since The Start Of 2023. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, whale transaction activity has...
Price Predictions for Polygon (MATIC), Uniswap (UNI), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) for 2023 – 2030
The year 2023 shows bullish sentiment for most cryptocurrencies, as many have started recovering from their lows. Some of the big assets, Polygon (MATIC) and Uniswap (UNI), are already facing stiff competition from newer projects. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a new entrant that has ousted many existing cryptocurrencies with its...
