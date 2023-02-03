Woman dies in Sun City fire

A woman died in a fire Friday morning near 105 th Avenue and Peoria in Sun City, authorities said.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to the area where a duplex was on fire about about 2:20 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3. One of the units was engulfed in fire, and the other was partially involved, officials said in a release.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and discovered the woman’s body inside one of the units, according to MCSO. Other people in the duplex escaped the fire, officials said.

MCSO said it is not known how the fire began, and detectives are investigating. The woman's name was not released.