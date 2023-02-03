ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

Infant dies after tree fell on vehicle on Route 57 in Southwick

By Kristina D&#039;Amours, Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

Update: According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office , the operator is a 23-year-old mother from Winstead, CT who was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Several departments are investigating after a tree fell on a vehicle on Feeding Hills Road / Route 57 in Southwick Friday afternoon.

Upon initial investigations, it appears a tree came down due to heavy wind and crushed the vehicle.

Wind Chill Warning: Tracking arctic cold weather across Massachusetts

Hampden District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News that an infant has died however the age of the child has not yet been confirmed. The driver is a 23 year old woman from Winstead, Connecticut, who survived the accident. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, shortly after 12 p.m. MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction, Crime Scene, and detective units were called to assist Southwick Police after a tree fell onto a motor vehicle on Feeding Hills Road.

A portion of Feeding Hills Road is closed at Foster Road.

No further information is being released by state police at this time. 22News contacted Southwick Police are waiting to hear back. This story will be updated as soon as additional information is released.

