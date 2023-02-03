Read full article on original website
Game and Fish Updates: Electronic Posting and Artists in Residence
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — This week’s list of news from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department sheds light on their Electronic Posting System for the 2023-2024 hunting season, as well as introduces their latest Artist in Residence Program. The Department of Game and Fish’s Electronic Posting System — which allows landowners to post their […]
In Bismarck – Something Fresh And Exciting Coming Soon
This is something we need more of, especially since the sad trend lately has been restaurants and businesses closing their doors for good. Do you ever feel like you are in a rut? The same thing almost every single day? You go to work 5 days a week, right around the same time every morning you take the same roads, and you arrive pretty much on "Auto-Pilot", more than likely it's the same sad sack lunch - a blah bologna sandwich ( no offense to you bologna lovers ) with a badly bruised banana. Well, something new and fresh is in the works and it's coming soon to Bismarck!
In BisMan – Is Graffiti Considered Art?
Good question - most of us see some form of "either-or" almost every day. Think about it, you are traveling down the road, and boom, right there on the side of a simple wall or maybe an underpass of a bridge is a drawing of some sort - either with spray paint or whatever - maybe colored chalk, I'm not sure what they use. Now look, I know that it is considered vandalism, we all do, obviously when it's on the side of a local businesses wall. Another thing, some of the works of graffiti could be gang markings, but I have no clue what those could be. I had to stop just yesterday when I was driving down Main, and saw something sketched out in white, on the side of a train ( by the way another popular place for this )
KFYR-TV
Egg cost vs. cost of raising chickens
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the cost of eggs skyrocketing, many have begun searching for more affordable options. The Bismarck Runnings is actively preparing for a much larger season this year for selling chicks. Although many may think raising chickens for egg production is an easier solution, the cost and...
tourcounsel.com
Gateway Fashion Mall | Shopping mall in Bismarck, North Dakota
Gateway Fashion Mall (formerly Gateway Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in Bismarck, North Dakota. Opened in 1979, the mall has more than 30 successful stores. The anchor stores are Harbor Freight Tools, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, Mid Dakota Clinic, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that...
KFYR-TV
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Smallbeck at Bismarck High School
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This weekend, Bismarck High School’s Science Bowl Team competed in the statewide tournament at the University of Mary. They were led by Mrs. Valerie Smallbeck. She’s an AP biology, general biology and chemistry teacher at Bismarck High. She’s also this week’s Featured Teacher on Country Morning Today.
KFYR-TV
Dakota FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition at BSC
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - High schoolers and middle schoolers from South Dakota and North Dakota met Saturday for the 12th Annual Dakota FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition. Competing with robots is not only fun for the students, but it’s also teaching them valuable lessons in STEM. “I’ve increased my...
KFYR-TV
Highland Acres Elementary School celebrates 100th day of school
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Bismarck’s Highland Acres Elementary celebrated their 100th day of class with fun lesson plans and a special treat. Their fifth-grade teacher, Mrs. Chaussee, timed them for 100 seconds to see how many times they could complete activities like jumping jacks. They got a day off from their typical work and celebrated being over halfway finished with the year.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A North Dakota Trail That Leads To A Sparkling Lake The Entire Family Will Love
Did you know that there are, quite literally, hundreds of miles of hiking trails in North Dakota? It’s true – and thanks to our fascinating and diverse landscape, it seems like no matter where you go you’re bound to discover something amazing. Take, for example, this stunning and easy trail we found near Bismarck at the McDowell Dam Recreation Area. This family-friendly lake hike in North Dakota is an amazing example of a short, sweet, and scenic hike, and we think the whole fam will adore it. Just wait until you see that sparkling water!
KFYR-TV
A hearty gift for Valentine’s Day
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Chocolates and flowers are a typical route many go when buying Valentine’s Day gifts. But according to one store in Mandan they see a beefy increase in other types of gifts. Butcher Block Meats sees an increase in their filet mignon and steak near and...
In Case You Missed It: 1/30-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Another week of the news cycle brings both good and bad news across KX’s collective desks — but all eyes on this week were on the courts and fields with both Signing Day and a few great feel-good sports stories. Take a look at the ten stories this week that served […]
KFYR-TV
72nd Annual St. Mary’s Carnival
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past 72 years, the St. Mary’s Carnival has marked the end of Catholic Schools Week. The tradition continued this year with carnival games, cake walk, and, of course, the chance to win a goldfish. From setting up on Wednesday to tearing down on...
KFYR-TV
Passing the baton: Madison Cermak takes over business development role in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - When the call came for a new business development director in Mandan, the phone was answered. Madison Cermak started in her new role last month and hopes to fill her predecessor, Ellen Huber’s, legendary shoes. “My feet have to grow a lot in order to...
OnlyInYourState
The Beautiful North Dakota Library That Looks Like Something From A Book Lover’s Dream
There is something so comforting about cozying up in a library, especially one that offers book lovers a true escape from reality. In North Dakota, we have one state library that is as beautiful as it is rewarding. The North Dakota State Library in Bismarck is something out of a dream in architecture, but that’s just one aspect of this wonderful book enthusiast’s paradise.
keyzradio.com
One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota
The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
kfgo.com
Jamestown Public Schools apologizes after racist remarks, noises toward Bismarck student-athletes
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – Officials with Jamestown Public Schools have issued an apology after several middle and high school students were accused of making racist remarks and noises to two Bismarck High School student-athletes during a basketball game. During the game Tuesday, students in the Jamestown High cheering section...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman previously sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday. Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.
kfgo.com
UND Chief Pathologist: Black Elk sentence a ‘miscarriage of justice,’ State appeals judge’s order
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Attorneys for the State of North Dakota have appealed a judge’s order to throw out the criminal judgment and sentence of a woman who pled guilty to neglect in the death of her 3-week-old daughter in Bismarck last year. The appeal comes even as...
newsdakota.com
Walz Stellar In Net, Jays Skate Past Century
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Goalie Andrew Walz didn’t allow a couple of early goals rattle him as he recovered nicely and led the Blue Jays to a come from behind 4-3 win over Bismarck Century Friday night at Wilson Arena. Walz absolutely stood on his head late...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
