‘The Traitors’: This Faithful Is Related to a ‘Big Brother’ Alum

The Traitors brought friends and strangers together to play a game. There were two stars from Big Brother in the cast who knew each other. But a non-celebrity who played as a faithful was related to someone who also was on a competitive reality TV show recently.

Angelica Conti is Tommy Bracco’s cousin from ‘Big Brother’

Calafiore talked about the sixth episode of The Traitors on The Winner’s Circle . He revealed another reason he struggled with being a traitor.

“Obviously, they don’t show any of our relationships. But Angelica [Conti] was somebody I really connected with in the house. Tommy’s cousin, Tommy Bracco from Big Brother . So it was like I wanted to make sure she was having a good experience.”

Co-hosts Derrick Levasseur and Tiffany Mitchell were surprised by the news. “When you told me when I was watching the show after you said it, I couldn’t unsee it,” Levasseur said. “There’s so many similarities.”

“It was tough when she was going through it every day I felt horrible,” Calafiore admitted. “Because it was almost like I really liked Tommy and like we have a good relationship. And it was almost like–to me it felt like I’m letting his cousin go through it. Like what if your cousin was with him? Like you would hope that he would make them feel comfortable. So I was like just going through it every day.”

He mentioned after it was announced that she was one of the three people on trial, he tried to comfort her. But it was still horrible.

Who is Tommy Bracco from ‘Big Brother 21’?

Bracco was a Broadway dancer and worked on Newsies and Pretty Woman: The Musical . He then made a leap by going on Big Brother 21 .

The dancer had an advantage by knowing a fellow houseguest. Christie Murphy used to date his aunt, so they decided to work together. They became part of Gr8ful alliance. Fans found out about their connection quickly because they were tagged in an Instagram photo together.

Bracco placed fifth in the season. He’s from Staten Island, and Calafiore from New Jersey, returned for all-stars the next season. So it’s not surprising that they have a relationship. The dancer also covered The Traitors on his podcast, Real Tawk, and Conti was a guest.

Why Cody Calafiore picked Angelica Conti to go on trial

‘The Traitors’ cast and host Alan Cumming | Photo by: Peacock

Related

Will ‘The Traitors’ Return for Season 2 on Peacock?

‘The Traitors’: Cirie Fields Reveals Finale Speech, ‘for Arie, It Might Just Mean Another Porsche’

What Is Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Net Worth on ‘The Traitors’?

Cody admitted that he was looking forward to murdering a faithful because there was so much suspicion about him. He would’ve been more cutthroat and gone after Rachel Reilly, who he couldn’t connect with, or Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, who was always suspicious of him.

Instead, the traitors picked three people to go on trial. They picked Reilly, Conti, and Kate Chastain. Calafiore said they picked the Below Deck star because everyone suspected her of being a traitor already. She could be on trial to throw the faithful off.

The Big Brother winner said, “poor Angelica was just really going through it, and it was almost a way to kind of create a little bit more chaos.”