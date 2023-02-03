A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...

