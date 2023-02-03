Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Shooting Suspect Detained After Wild High-Speed Pursuit Across LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
theregistrysocal.com
DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
westsidetoday.com
A Luxurious Mar Vista Home Has Hit the Market for $3,395,000
Ashwood Avenue home offers 3080 square feet of living space. A stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has hit the market in Mar Vista. Located at 3489 Ashwood Avenue, this property offers 3080 square feet of living space and is currently priced at $3,395,000. A custom pivot glass door leads to a...
Tustin restaurant takes dining into the future with robot servers
A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
This is the most insane Oreo flavor out right now!
This is a love story to the 6 Best Limited Edition Oreo flavors that have had me cheating on the original for years now. There's a brand new flavor out for 2023, and it's made it to the number 1 spot!
palisadesnews.com
Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA
Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax. Measure ULA, the newly passed City of LA property transfer tax seems to be headed for the courts as a group of landlords, The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have chosen to file a lawsuit against the city and Measure ULA, as reported by Globest.com.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Long Beach Utilities to set up relief program for high gas bills
Long Beach Utilities is set to launch a natural gas price-spike relief program following City Council action Wednesday to allocate excess utility users tax revenues to help residents struggling to pay high winter gas bills. The City of Long Beach collects a 5 percent utility users tax, or UUT, on...
theregistrysocal.com
90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood
As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA
Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
Average LA County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since Dec. 11
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday to its highest amount since Dec. 11, increasing 2.9 cents to $4.641, one day after recording its largest increase since Oct. 1, 4.9 cents.
2urbangirls.com
Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday is expected to grow to $747 million. There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the...
cruisefever.net
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Loss of Power on Metro Red Line Plunges Passengers into Darkness
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An eastbound Metro Red Line subway train had just departed from the Hollywood/Highland station when it lost power with several dozen passengers aboard early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, just after midnight. The train was due next at the Hollywood/Western station, but stopped due to power loss...
sanfernandosun.com
Living in a Car — Hope the Mission Executives Share Their Experience
It isn’t possible to live in any area in Los Angeles without seeing those who are homeless. Each day, we see them push their belongings in shopping carts, they’re on buses and the metro rail, sitting at bus stops trying to sleep while sitting up. Most people will...
KTLA.com
Late night burglaries have Long Beach business owners on edge
Long Beach business owners say they are feeling helpless after a string of late night burglaries, many of which were caught on camera. The break-ins have left a lot of business owners feeling like their business could be next. One of those burglaries happened at a plant store called Plantitas....
NBC Los Angeles
About the Long Beach First-Time Homebuyers Program
A Long Beach program is designed to assist low- and moderate-income families traditionally underrepresented in homeownership with buying their first home. About 100 households will receive up to $20,000 to be used toward certain costs.
California Fish Grill Will Come to The Elinor
The new luxury apartment complex will open yet another delicious concept within its community
