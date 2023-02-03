ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tech Reviewed

Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash

The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
westsidetoday.com

A Luxurious Mar Vista Home Has Hit the Market for $3,395,000

Ashwood Avenue home offers 3080 square feet of living space. A stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has hit the market in Mar Vista. Located at 3489 Ashwood Avenue, this property offers 3080 square feet of living space and is currently priced at $3,395,000. A custom pivot glass door leads to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Tustin restaurant takes dining into the future with robot servers

A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...
TUSTIN, CA
tourcounsel.com

Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California

Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
CERRITOS, CA
palisadesnews.com

Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax. Measure ULA, the newly passed City of LA property transfer tax seems to be headed for the courts as a group of landlords, The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have chosen to file a lawsuit against the city and Measure ULA, as reported by Globest.com.
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Utilities to set up relief program for high gas bills

Long Beach Utilities is set to launch a natural gas price-spike relief program following City Council action Wednesday to allocate excess utility users tax revenues to help residents struggling to pay high winter gas bills. The City of Long Beach collects a 5 percent utility users tax, or UUT, on...
LONG BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood

As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
SANTA MONICA, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA

Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
MONTEBELLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday is expected to grow to $747 million. There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Late night burglaries have Long Beach business owners on edge

Long Beach business owners say they are feeling helpless after a string of late night burglaries, many of which were caught on camera. The break-ins have left a lot of business owners feeling like their business could be next. One of those burglaries happened at a plant store called Plantitas....
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

About the Long Beach First-Time Homebuyers Program

A Long Beach program is designed to assist low- and moderate-income families traditionally underrepresented in homeownership with buying their first home. About 100 households will receive up to $20,000 to be used toward certain costs.
LONG BEACH, CA

