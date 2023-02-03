Monrovia Messenger Souvenir Edition 1897: Colonel [Samuel] Keefer purchased a tract of land from Mr. Baldwin, and erected on the northwest corner of Lemon and Ivy La Vista Grande Hotel." History of Monrovia by John L. Wiley 1927 p 29. "For a few years the Vista Grande Hotel was known as The Antlers. It is variously referred to as La Vista Grande or Grand View, which is merely the anglicized form of its original Spanish name. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.

