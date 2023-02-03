Florence Pugh just made a strong case for peplums. Like it or not, peplums are creeping their way back into fashion. The dramatic silhouette—with an instantly recognizable flared, gathered, or pleated waist—had a major moment in the early 2010s, thanks to labels like Jil Sander and Lanvin. But we’ve seen the voluminous shape reappearing on a handful of stars this past year, from Deepika Padukone to Alicia Vikander. However, Pugh is perhaps the biggest A-lister to get on board with the look. The actor wore a peplum gown to the 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in London earlier on Sunday, February 5, that needs to be seen to be believed.

1 DAY AGO