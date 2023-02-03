Read full article on original website
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
msn.com
Mom Tells Teen Son She Sold Fallen Marine Dad's Car, But Secretly Gets It Restored For Him
Marine Sgt. Nick Walsh was so in love with his 1991 Ford Bronco that he vowed to pass it down to his own son one day. But those dreams were seemingly shattered. In 2007, Sgt. Walsh was on deployment in Iraq when he was killed by sniper fire. He was only 26. His son, Triston, was just 4 years old at the time.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Jennifer Aniston Wore A Stunning White Lehenga In In New 'Murder Mystery 2' Teaser
In a new teaser for Murder Mystery 2, Jennifer Aniston is back with another glamorous get-up! The Emmy winner, 53, just gave fans another glimpse at the upcoming sequel to 2019’s Murder Mystery (in which she stars in alongside Adam Sandler), an...
BBC
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
Reese Witherspoon Stuns in Baby Blue Peplum Dress at Netflix Film Premiere
The actress both produced and stars in the new movie on the streaming giant.
BBC
Pimlico Cat: The cat stuck in a Tube tunnel for two weeks
From Dubai to Suffolk via the Victoria line tunnels at Pimlico Tube station: Mr Jingles made quite the journey to get to his forever home. Brought to the UK to live with a foster family and be rehomed, somehow he ended up at the London Underground station. After being spotted...
BBC
Parents safe and well after foetus left outside hospital
A man has come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London. The Metropolitan Police made an appeal after a box containing the 16-week-old foetus was discovered outside Barnet Hospital last week. A man contacted officers on Thursday after seeing the appeal. Police...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC
Kerala: The transgender couple whose pregnancy photos went viral
A pregnancy photoshoot by an Indian transgender couple - who paused their hormone therapy to have a baby - is being widely shared on social media. Ziya Paval, 21, and her partner Zahad, 23, who live in the southern state of Kerala, were in the process of gender transition when they decided to have a baby.
Florence Pugh Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back Peplums
Florence Pugh just made a strong case for peplums. Like it or not, peplums are creeping their way back into fashion. The dramatic silhouette—with an instantly recognizable flared, gathered, or pleated waist—had a major moment in the early 2010s, thanks to labels like Jil Sander and Lanvin. But we’ve seen the voluminous shape reappearing on a handful of stars this past year, from Deepika Padukone to Alicia Vikander. However, Pugh is perhaps the biggest A-lister to get on board with the look. The actor wore a peplum gown to the 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in London earlier on Sunday, February 5, that needs to be seen to be believed.
BBC
Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed
A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
BBC
City transformed for Netflix World War Two film
Bradford's Little Germany transformed for new Netflix drama. Six Triple Eight is the story of the only all-women, all-black US battalion during WWII. The city will stand in for war-battered Birmingham. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington. Parts of Bradford are going back in time as...
BBC
Epsom College head Emma Pattison found dead with husband and daughter
The head of private school Epsom College has been found dead along with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in a property on school grounds. Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie were found dead at 01:10 GMT on Sunday. Officers from Surrey Police said they were...
Simon Cowell Shares Rare Photos of Son Eric, 8, as They Meet Chelsea FC Soccer Stars: 'Best Time'
Simon Cowell shares son Eric, 8, with fiancée Lauren Silverman Simon Cowell is giving a rare glimpse into family life with his son Eric. On Sunday, the America's Got Talent judge, 63, shared sweet photos with fiancée Lauren Silverman and their 8-year-old son from a fun outing with the Chelsea FC soccer club, where Eric got to meet star Mason Mount. The first shot in the Instagram gallery shows the couple and their son posting with the team's lion mascots, Stamford and Bridget. Cowell has a Chelsea FC scarf...
BBC
Cornish town hosts flash mob to attract new GP
Hundreds of people have descended on a Cornish town for a flash mob as residents try and help recruit new doctors to the area. Lostwithiel surgery has been struggling to find GPs, and one of the partners is retiring. Local company Really Lovely Projects decided to film a video to...
BBC
Harry Styles dancers reveal Grammys routine went in one direction - the wrong one
Two of Harry Styles' dancers have said they had to quickly adapt their Grammy Awards routine after the stage started spinning in the wrong direction. The ex-One Direction star performed his single As It Was at Sunday's ceremony, where he won album of the year. The British singer and his...
BBC
Letter sent after Charles Dickens' death to go on display
A letter sent by Charles Dickens' son shortly after the author's death is to go on display. The letter, dated 29 June 1870, was written by Dickens' first-born son, Charlie, and offered thanks for condolences after his father's death. It has been donated to an exhibition at the Guildhall Museum...
