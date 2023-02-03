Read full article on original website
Stage Jr. Files For Claypool Council
CLAYPOOL — Claypool Town Council President Benny Stage Jr. has filed for re-election. If re-elected to the council, this will be Stage’s second term. “(My goal) is to keep trying to beautify Claypool,” said Stage on seeking re-election. “There’s things that we’re working on with trying to get Claypool to grow. I’ve been in Claypool for 18 years now and the last four years, it’s been my pleasure to work with the council members and the town of Claypool to work on several projects to help the people who live here. I want to show people that Claypool is a great place to live.”
Archer, Rader File For Seats On Leesburg Town Council
LEESBURG — Leesburg Town Council President Christina Archer has filed for re-election. In addition, Mitch Rader has also filed for a position on the council. The election will be held in November. “After retiring from a teaching career, I returned to my hometown of Leesburg and moved into the...
Carol A. Alexander — UPDATED
Carol Ann Alexander, 89, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her Grace Village home in Winona Lake. She was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Carol was the only child of Richard and Mabel (Yost) Bonner. On Aug. 7, 1953, in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., she...
ProPEL US 30 To Have Local Office Hours This Week
WARSAW — Those behind the ProPEL U.S. 30 study looking at the future usage of the highway are having local office hours in Warsaw and Columbia City this week. People may learn more about the study and provide feedback from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E. Main St., or 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Peabody Public Library, 1160 SR 205, Columbia City.
Randy Lee Hurd
Randy Lee Hurd, Burket, passed away at 7:48 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, at the age of 54. He was born on June 30, 1968, in Columbia City. Randy was one of three boys born to Anna Jean (Miller) Hurd and Lorenza Hurd. On Sept. 27, 2003, he married Tammy Lyn Robinson. They were blessed with 19 years of marriage together before Randy passed away.
Timeline From The Past: Winona Avenue Fire, Elementary School Names
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Feb. 9, 1977 — A fire of unknown origin destroyed the Quick Clean Laundry and Warsaw Home Appliance and TV, 500 E. Winona Ave., Warsaw, early today. Losses from the blaze, which broke out shortly before 4:25 a.m. today, were estimated near $250,000.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:46 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, South CR 350E, near East Wyland Creek Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Timothy L. Sammons, 55, South CR 350E, Warsaw. Sammons’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 6:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6,...
Andrew Announces Candidacy For WL Council
WINONA LAKE — Barry Andrew has filed to run for Winona Lake Town Council. Andrew, who serves as Kosciusko County Community Corrections program director, has announced his candidacy for the Ward 4 council seat being vacated by Heather James. James decided to run for Winona Lake clerk-treasurer instead of...
Danial Joseph Ferm — PENDING
Danial Joseph Ferm, 71, died Feb. 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Homes, Argos.
Jerry Lee Rathbun
Jerry Lee Rathbun, Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, passed away at 4:44 a.m. in the comfort of his home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the age of 85. Jerry was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Warsaw to Earla Jane (Hawkins) Rathbun and Cyril “Tuffy” Cameron Rathbun. He spent his early years in Warsaw where he attended elementary school and junior high school and graduated in 1956 from Warsaw High School.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 5000 block of South East Channel Road, Warsaw. Sarah Elizabeth Elder, Warsaw, reported her vehicle stolen. Loss of up to $50,000. 12:19 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 11000 block of North Robin Hood Road,...
Syracuse Will Have A Primary For Town Council District 4, Clerk-Treasurer
SYRACUSE — There will be a primary race for Syracuse Town Council District 4 and the Syracuse Clerk-Treasurer. The three candidates for the District 4 seat — David Rosenberry, Nathan Scherer and Brian Woody — have also filed for the caucus Tuesday, Feb. 7. The caucus will be held to fill the remaining term of Larry Martindale, who resigned for health reasons at the end of January.
Richard ‘Dick’ Reith
Richard “Dick” Reith, 86, Huntington, passed away at 7:23 pm on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born on June 28, 1936. On Dec. 31, 1982, he married Phyllis Eckert. Survivors include his children, Teresa Reith, Richard Reith Jr., Katherine (Steven) LaDew, Cheryl...
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
UPDATE: Two-Vehicle Wreck Occurs Along Winona Avenue
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck occurred along Winona Avenue in Warsaw. The accident happened at 12:01 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at West SR 25 (Winona Avenue) and South Washington Street. According to a Warsaw Police Department accident report, Ishmael I....
Rosalie Whitt
Rosalie Whitt, 75, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born on July 15, 1947. On Sept. 12, 1961, she married Billy Whitt. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1988. Survivors include her children, Wayne Whitt, Terre Haute, Cynthia (Mitch) Tomblin,...
A Nearby Museum Full Of Treasures
This week, we want to introduce readers to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and everything that it has to offer. Fort Wayne is not considered a large metropolitan area, but the art museum has provided permanent and special exhibits for the community to enjoy that rival museums in much larger cities. The museum has impressed me through the years with special exhibitions, its growing permanent collection and its efforts to reach out to the community and artists in Northern Indiana.
Water Department
The Town of Syracuse is looking for one highly motivated individual to join our Water Department team. Candidates must be willing to learn, give every task their full ability and be able to function as part of a team. We offer PERF retirement, extremely affordable benefits, great working conditions and...
Nancy Caywood
Nancy Caywood, 81, Rochester, passed away at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 20, 1941. On April 26, 1974, Nancy married Robert Caywood. Survivors include her husband, Robert D. “Bob” Caywood, Rochester; stepdaughters Debbie (Richie) Magan, Florida, and Tammie Caywood, Rochester; grandchildren;...
Street Department
The Town of Syracuse is looking for one highly motivated individual to join our Street Department team. Candidates must be willing to learn, give every task their full ability and be able to function as part of a team. We offer PERF retirement, extremely affordable benefits, great working conditions and...
