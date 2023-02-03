Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Shooting Suspect Detained After Wild High-Speed Pursuit Across LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Related
monrovianow.com
A Moment in Monrovia History: 1897 View of Grand View Hotel
Monrovia Messenger Souvenir Edition 1897: Colonel [Samuel] Keefer purchased a tract of land from Mr. Baldwin, and erected on the northwest corner of Lemon and Ivy La Vista Grande Hotel." History of Monrovia by John L. Wiley 1927 p 29. "For a few years the Vista Grande Hotel was known as The Antlers. It is variously referred to as La Vista Grande or Grand View, which is merely the anglicized form of its original Spanish name. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
fullertonobserver.com
CSUF Professor Dr. Jamila Moore Pewu presented new project to document OC Black-owned businesses and community organizations
At the regular Thursday meeting for the Democrats of North OC held on February 2, guest speaker Dr. Jamila Moore Pewu presented the work she is doing to document OC Black-owned businesses and community organizations. Dr. Moore Pewu is a cultural and digital historian who is currently the project director...
theregistrysocal.com
90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood
As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
theregistrysocal.com
DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
KNX 1070 News Radio
L.A. Councilwoman Yaroslavsky calls for city to purchase 260-acre Bel-Air parcel
City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called today for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bel-Air neighborhood, according to a motion.
Long Beach Post
Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire at Dollar Tree in Central Long Beach
A central Long Beach Dollar Tree sustained moderate internal damage Sunday afternoon following a second-alarm fire, authorities said. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
KTLA.com
Late night burglaries have Long Beach business owners on edge
Long Beach business owners say they are feeling helpless after a string of late night burglaries, many of which were caught on camera. The break-ins have left a lot of business owners feeling like their business could be next. One of those burglaries happened at a plant store called Plantitas....
signalscv.com
FYI seeks volunteer allies to be paired with local foster youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa. Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. Allies provide support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education – a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth, according to a statement released by FYI.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newhall, CA
Newhall is the oldest urban community in the city of Santa Clarita, CA. It has a population of about 34,000 residents. This old town is one of the five towns that make up Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County, California. Other towns include Canyon County, Saugus, and Valencia. Santa Clarita is part of Los Angeles County in the State of California.
signalscv.com
The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups
The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
easyreadernews.com
Officer Taylor awakened by crash, saves neighbor
Hermosa Beach Police Officer Richard Taylor was recognized at the January 24 city council meeting for saving the life of neighbor George Adams. On the morning after Halloween in 2020, Adams was nearing his home when the small compact he was driving was hit by a cement truck. Upon being awakened by the crash, Officer Taylor rushed from his home to administer CPR to Adams, whose heart had stopped. “When I came to, Richard asked me who my favorite football team was. I told him the Lions. He said he was a Raiders fan. I said, too bad, they both suck this year. He was just trying to keep me awake until the paramedics arrived. That’s all I can tell you because that’s all I remember. But I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Richard,” Adams said during the commendation ceremony. ER.
Loss of Power on Metro Red Line Plunges Passengers into Darkness
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An eastbound Metro Red Line subway train had just departed from the Hollywood/Highland station when it lost power with several dozen passengers aboard early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, just after midnight. The train was due next at the Hollywood/Western station, but stopped due to power loss...
KNX 1070 News Radio
Seismologist and Earth Sciences professor weighs in on deadly Turkey earthquake
A 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria Monday, killing over 2,300 and injuring many others. Such an earthquake has many in California wondering what if.
foxwilmington.com
Apparent Hoarder House, Cleaned Up in 2021, Makes a Comeback in California
A neighborhood problem many thought was over, is reappearing. Neighbors of this apparent hoarder house in Los Angeles’ Koreatown had been complaining about it for years.
foxla.com
Dr. Jill Biden in LA to attend, present award at Grammy's
LOS ANGELES - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is in the Los Angeles area Sunday and plans to attend and be a presenter at Sunday evening's Grammy Awards. Biden arrived at Hollywood/Burbank Airport aboard Executive One Foxtrot at 3:06 p.m. Saturday from Camp Pendleton in the Oceanside area, where she told an audience that she was proud of the U.S. military after U.S. jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast.
KTLO
Former area resident among winners at Grammy Awards
Ashley McBryde (right) and Carly Pearce celebrate winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. (Photo courtesy of Ashley McBryde) A former area resident was among the winners at the biggest award show in the music industry. Ashley McBryde, who was raised in Mammoth Spring, joined Carly Pearce in winning the award for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance during the 65th-annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
hartsmokesignal.com
The Loaf is Santa Clarita’s hidden gem
When customers walk into The Loaf, a Japanese bakery and cafe in Newhall, they are greeted by the friendly people working there and the scent of freshly baked goods. The customer is then faced with having to decide what they want, but worry not, they have the option to choose from the customer’s favorites menu.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena’s Blair HS Senior Is the Winner of a 2023 Posse Scholarship
Minal Saldivar, a Blair High School Senior, has been awarded a full-tuition scholarship through the Posse Foundation. In Fall 2023, she will join the 19th Posse for Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Shooting Investigation Outside Homeless Housing Property In North Hollywood
LAPD is investigating after a shooting broke out oustide of LA Family Housing in North Hollywood early Monday morning. LA family housing is an organization that focuses on those who is have or is experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. Their main goal is to provide housing, critical, and life-saving services to end homelessness.
Comments / 0