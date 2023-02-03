ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome News-Tribune

Model High raises over $3,000 to support classmates with cancer

By Adam Carey
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxHRM_0kbjbhzt00
Model High School teacher Robert Murdock closes his eyes while he begins to get a mohawk haircut by Scarlett Gaddis of Lisa’s Salon in the atrium of Model High School on Friday morning. Adam Carey

As the Model High School atrium slowly filled up, teacher Robert Murdock settled into the chair to have his hair cut into a mohawk style.

“My head is actually really cold now,” Murdock said, as the stylist shaved the hair off one side of his head. “That’s why my leg is shaking so much.”

Many of the nearly 1,000 students at Model High watched in their classrooms via video conference as the haircut continued. Students could be heard giggling on the video, as well as the 20 or so students and faculty watching live.

Murdock teaches Spanish I and coaches boys and girls soccer at Model High School. When three students at Model were diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other last semester, he had an idea of how he could help raise money.

They let the student body vote on giving Murdock a crazy haircut, and donate money to support their classmates at the same time.

“I was actually relieved when they voted to give me a mohawk,” Murdock said. “Because I think if I got shaved bald, my kid wouldn’t recognize me when I got home.”

The contest raised over $3,000 for the three Model students and their families, for help with a number of non-treatment related expenses.

“Some of the students need to travel to Atlanta for treatment,” Murdock said. “So travel costs alone are challenging, especially if the family is split with one parent staying in Atlanta and one parent staying home with their other kids.”

Stylist Scarlett Gaddis of Lisa’s Salon in Shannon volunteered to give Murdock his haircut.

“It’s actually the largest crowd I’ve ever given a haircut in front of,” Gaddis said. “It’s so great how the community has really come together to support these kids.”

However, a number of students and a faculty complained that the mohawk was really more of a fauxhawk.

“The mohawk actually looks really good on him,” one student, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said. “I guess we were hoping for something hideous, but Mr. Murdock is pulling it off.”

Comments / 0

Related
Lefty Graves

School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
Rome News-Tribune

Educators worry about impact once federal covid grants run out

Rome and Floyd County school systems are scheduled to lose approximately $65 million in federal covid funds once those grants expire in 2024. These funds — typically used for learning coaches, councilors and other paraprofessionals — are set to expire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year in May 2024, according to GeorgiaInsights.com, an initiative of the Georgia Department of Education. The federal pandemic funds are meant to give...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy