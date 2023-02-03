Read full article on original website
how sad. Condolences to his parents. I'm sure we all had a scary moment or two when we were learning to drive in our first couple of years.
ABC 15 News
Driver arrested after deadly motorcycle crash near 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway
PHOENIX — Police documents show a man was arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash late Saturday night. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a motorcyclist, throwing the rider into the northbound lanes of traffic near the major cross streets of 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway.
AZFamily
Police identify woman found shot to death at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman is dead after a shooting at Steele Indian School Park late Sunday night. She’s since been identified as 29-year-old Karissa Danyelle Hamilton. Officers initially responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. near Central Avenue and Indian School Road and arrived...
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by car in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in south Phoenix early Saturday morning. Phoenix police were called around 3:45 a.m. about a crash between a man and a vehicle just off of I-17, near 7th and Mohave streets. When officers arrived, they found the injured man, he was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
AZFamily
Woman dead, man hospitalized after triple car crash in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a triple car crash in downtown Phoenix late Saturday night. Phoenix police say they got reports about a crash near 10th Street and McDowell Road around 11:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three cars involved. A man and a woman were found injured in a gold colored vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman later died. The man is still in the hospital but is in stable condition, officials say.
ABC 15 News
One dead after shooting at apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road
MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting at a Mesa apartment complex Sunday night. Officers were called to the area of Mesa Drive and Brown Road around 9:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired. An injured man was found on the northwest side of the apartment...
AZFamily
2nd crash with suspected smugglers in 24 hours; 3 dead in rollover crash on I-10 near Wilcox
WILCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating two separate crashes involving suspected human smugglers that happened within a day of each other. The first crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning when first responders were called to the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox. According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were trying to stop a vehicle driving with a stolen license plate. Police say the driver refused to stop. Troopers deployed spike strips and that’s when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. Troopers say that 10 passengers, all suspected undocumented migrants, were inside the vehicle. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Five passengers, plus the driver inside the vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries. An investigation is still underway.
onscene.tv
2 Injured, 1 Critically In Severe Extrication Crash | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-04-2023 | 11:30 PM LOCATION: 10th Street and McDowell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of 10th Drive Street and McDowell Road around 11:30 PM Saturday night. Upon arrival, crews found 3 vehicles blocking the intersection. Crews approached and found 2 people trapped inside a Toyota sedan with heavy driver side impact damage. Additional resources were called to the scene to assist with extrication and triage as crews worked to free the trapped occupants. Once extricated, crews transported one occupant to a local trauma center in extremely critical condition with CPR in progress. The condition of the second occupant is unknown. Phoenix Police have established a hard closure for McDowell Road as officers and detectives investigate the collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTAR.com
Man dies after vehicle runs into metal utility pole in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man died early Friday after his vehicle ran into a utility pole in northwest Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a collision call in a residential area near Bell Road and 35th Avenue around 3 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The driver, whose identity wasn’t...
AZFamily
Suspect faces theft, DUI charges after tow truck pursuit along I-10 ends in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested in connection to a stolen tow truck that led Arizona Department of Public Safety deputies on a chase throughout Phoenix and into an Avondale neighborhood late Sunday night. According to DPS, a tow truck company reported just after 10 p.m....
AZFamily
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators say a man is dead and four others were hospitalized after a driver ran a red light in a west Phoenix intersection on Friday. Around 3 p.m., police responded near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road on reports of a crash. Investigators learned that a man driving a car with a man and a teenage boy inside was speeding west on Thomas Road when it hit another car trying to turn left on 75th Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Phoenix, PD says
A man is fighting for his life and another is in jail following a Phoenix stabbing just after midnight on Saturday. Police say the two men were fighting before one pulled out a knife.
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes 75th Avenue and Thomas Road intersection in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a deadly car crash has closed a west Phoenix intersection on Friday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., Phoenix police responded near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road for the report of a collision. Police say at least one person is dead and are working to clear the scene and investigate.
KTAR.com
2 killed in single-vehicle crashes in Phoenix over 6-hour span
PHOENIX — Two men were killed in separate single-vehicle crashes in Phoenix over a six-hour span Thursday night and Friday morning, authorities said. In the first incident, 19-year-old Juan Partida was pronounced dead at the scene after being found inside a vehicle that collided with a tree near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.
AZFamily
Woman found shot to death inside pickup truck in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a pickup truck in west Phoenix Friday morning. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person, later identified as 37-year-old Jacklyn Nguyen, in the area of 31st Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a woman in a truck suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Teen boy shot, young girl injured after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy was shot, and a child is hurt after a drive-by shooting in central Phoenix on Friday evening. Around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Phoenix police responded to several reports of a shooting near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers found one teen boy with a gunshot wound who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A young girl was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Teen arrested in connection to death of 15-year-old in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a teenager who investigators believe is connected to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Buckeye last month. On Saturday, police say officers served a search warrant at a home in Buckeye and arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the death of 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela.
AZFamily
Man dead after early morning crash near Fort McDowell
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash involving two cars near Fort McDowell on Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on State Route 87, two miles north of Bush Highway. Troopers say the 48-year-old...
onscene.tv
First Alarm Fire Consumes Northwest Valley Home | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-04-2023 | 4:30 AM LOCATION: 4300 West Hartford Avenue CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix and Glendale responded to reports of a house fire near Bell Road and 43rd Avenue around 4:30 AM. Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and flames showing from a single story residential structure and balanced the assignment to a working fire. Crews made entry for fire attack but quickly pulled back and assumed a defensive posture as flames quickly consumed the structure and compromised the roof. The decision was made to balance the assignment to a first alarm fire. Crews worked diligently to attack the blaze from several angles successfully stopping the fire from spreading to any nearby properties. The fire has been extinguished at this time and fire investigators are currently on scene. No word on if the house was occupied at the time of the incident however no injuries have been reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
AZFamily
Driver dead after hitting light pole in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after crashing into a light pole in Mesa on Friday evening. Police say a driver lost control near Main Street and Dobson Road and hit a light pole, causing it to fall on the light rail tracks. Other drivers swerved and were able to miss the collision. Investigators say they pulled over to help the injured man.
AZFamily
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting at a home near 15th Avenue and Taylor Street, just north of Van Buren Street. Officers arrived and found three men with gunshot wounds. One of the men, identified as 30-year-old Manuel Reyes, died at the hospital. The two other men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was also a woman at the scene, but she was uninjured in the shooting.
