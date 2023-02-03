INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-04-2023 | 4:30 AM LOCATION: 4300 West Hartford Avenue CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix and Glendale responded to reports of a house fire near Bell Road and 43rd Avenue around 4:30 AM. Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and flames showing from a single story residential structure and balanced the assignment to a working fire. Crews made entry for fire attack but quickly pulled back and assumed a defensive posture as flames quickly consumed the structure and compromised the roof. The decision was made to balance the assignment to a first alarm fire. Crews worked diligently to attack the blaze from several angles successfully stopping the fire from spreading to any nearby properties. The fire has been extinguished at this time and fire investigators are currently on scene. No word on if the house was occupied at the time of the incident however no injuries have been reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO