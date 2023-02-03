Randall VFW donates $8,500 to area organizations

Randall VFW Post 9073 recently donated a total of $8,500 to four local organizations.

Randall VFW Curtis-Olson Post 9073 donated $6,000 to the Pillager School District. These funds will be used to purchase three new flag poles and three new flags for the upgrades at the school district baseball field.

Additionally, the Pillager School District is planning to install a plaque recognizing the donation by the Randall VFW.

Danny L. Noss, left, Randall VFW gambling manager, presented the donation to Jacob Fox, Pillager School baseball coach.

Randall VFW Curtis-Olson Post 9073 donated $1,000 to The Morrison County Historical Society. Noss, left, presented the donation to Amy Mann, Historical Society Collections manager.

Randall VFW Curtis-Olson Post 9073 donated two $500 checks to the Little Falls Community School District.

One donation was for the annual Grad Bash that allows the senior students to have a party in a safe environment. The other donation was to help defray the costs of the one of the school bands to attend an event in Fargo, N.D.

Noss, left, presented the donation to Mathew Baum, School District assistant business manager.

Randall VFW Curtis-Olson Post 9073 donated $500 to the local Habitat for Humanity organization.

Kathy Lange, left, executive director of the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County organization, accepted the donation from Noss.