Laguna Beach Doctor Mowed Down While Riding His Bike, Then Stabbed To Death By Driver On Pacific Coast Highway

Providence Mission Hospital

A Laguna Beach doctor was out taking an afternoon bike ride when a California driver ran him over and then proceeded to get out of his vehicle and stabbed him to death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Officials said Michael Mammone , 58, was riding his bike in the bike lane on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point around 3 p.m. Wednesday when a driver slammed into him from behind.

From there, the driver of the vehicle, Vanroy Evan Smith , 39, got out of the white Lexus and stabbed Mammone with a knife multiple times, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department press release .

Sgt. Mike Woodroof told NBC Los Angeles , "A vehicle approached a cyclist at this intersection, struck him, launched him into the intersection. At that point, the suspect drove around the victim, exited his vehicle, went back to the victim and continued to assault the victim.”

As far as that assault goes, police say Smith brandished a knife and was stabbing Mammone, an emergency room doctor at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach .

According to witnesses, Smith was also holding a BB gun as he approached Mammone on the street before he began stabbing him.

Before law enforcement even arrived, bystanders had leaped into action and were detaining Smith, who was taken into custody.

Mammone, who was lying on the highway suffering from “severe injuries,” was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Police said a knife that is believed to be used in the assault was recovered from the scene.

There seems to be no known connection between the suspect and the victim, as Woodruff told KTLA , “As of right now we currently don’t truly understand the why…as far as motivation and any type of relationship.”

He added, “Investigators are keeping all options open to check those boxes, if you will, to make sure they don’t leave anything uncovered.”

Smith was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder, officials said.

The incident remains open and is being investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail.