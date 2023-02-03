ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Hunter Biden Accused Of Intimidation, Slapped With $1.5 Million Defamation Lawsuit By Computer Repairman Who First Obtained Abandoned 'Laptop From Hell'

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
Mega

Hunter Biden was accused of intimidation after being slapped with a whopping $1.5 million defamation lawsuit by the computer repairman who first obtained the first son’s abandoned “laptop from hell,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

John Paul Mac Isaac , who first obtained President Joe Biden ’s son’s laptop in April 2019 when Hunter dropped the computer off at Isaac’s Wilmington, Delaware repair shop, accused the first son of intimidation in response to Isaac’s newly filed defamation lawsuit against Hunter.

@JohnPaulMacIsaac/Facebook

According to Isaac's $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against Hunter, which was filed on January 27, President Biden’s son and Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell defamed Isaac by accusing the 46-year-old computer repairman of illegally accessing Hunter’s personal computer and sharing the content found on the laptop.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s lawyer then penned a letter to the Justice Department five days later on February 1 demanding a federal investigation be launched into Isaac and others who illicitly accessed and shared President Biden’s son’s personal information.

Mega

Brian Della Rocca , Isaac’s lawyer, believes Lowell called for Isaac to be prosecuted in an effort to intimidate Isaac and to “exact revenge” for filing the $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against Hunter.

“We finally tracked him down and we were able to serve him last week,” Della Rocca told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday night. “And now all of a sudden, we see this.”

“He's trying to intimidate,” Isaac’s lawyer continued. “And it's interesting to me that this happened when it did.”

Before appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday, Isaac’s lawyer also spoke with the New York Post – which first broke the Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020 – and claimed Hunter is “desperate” to blame others for his own mistakes.

Fox News/ TV Eyes

“Hunter's current actions are desperate attempts to continue to blame everyone else for his own actions,” Della Rocca told the outlet.

Della Rocca also claimed Hunter abandoned his laptop at Isaac’s repair shop in April 2019 and, after not retrieving the computer after three months, the laptop legally became Isaac’s property - although Isaac is not certain whether Hunter was the one who dropped off the laptop because Isaac is legally blind.

Mega

“The work order clearly explained that if any equipment was left in the shop for more than 90 days, it became abandoned and he agreed to hold The Mac Shop harmless for any damages or loss of property,” Isaac’s lawyer indicated.

“Once the property was abandoned, The Mac Shop became its owner.”

As RadarOnline.com reported on Wednesday, Hunter’s lawyer demanded Isaac and all those he shared Hunter’s personal information with – including former Donald Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani , Giuliani’s personal lawyer, and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon be investigated in connection to illicitly accessing and sharing the content found on President Biden’s son’s “laptop from hell.”

“This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation and manipulation of Mr. Biden's private and personal information,” Lowell wrote in his February 1 letter.

“Politicians and the news media have used this unlawfully accessed, copied, distributed, and manipulated data to distort the truth and cause harm to [Hunter] Biden,” he added.

Comments / 692

William May
3d ago

yea bit the laptop was abandoned, so after so long it becomes the store owners property right? so that's hunter's fault that he left it and never came back for it.

Reply(89)
309
Bobby F
3d ago

He also should sue every single one of those 'ex FBI' agents who used their 'expert opinion' that it was Russia disinformation lol. Hell, he should go after every outlet that also peddled the nonsense fabrication.

Reply(10)
153
TribeFan1
3d ago

Chump change for Hunter, he makes that kind of money in a week or less on his document sales plus more on his money laundering fees .

Reply(24)
159
 

