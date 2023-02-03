ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewery & Arcade to Open in Round Rock

By Paul Soto
3rd Level Brewing , an arcade & brewery, will soon be opening in Round Rock at 1201 E Palm Valley Blvd , according to a recent report in the Austin-American Statesman .

“We’ll have twelve taps, featuring different beers. All beers will be made in-house since we’re a fully-functioning brewery,” co-owner Clint Bradley tells What Now Austin . “We’ll have a wide range of styles, such as IPAs, brown ale, Pilsner, light lager, red ales, really just a huge variety.”

When asked what games will be made available at the location, Bradley elaborates thoroughly.

“We’re planning to have an arcade cabinet with a variety of games on it,” he says. “We’ll set up some consoles and encourage community-style games like Mario Kart and such, host some competition for those games, and then we want to indulge in some tabletop games that people can play on. We want to host special nights for specific games, such as Dungeons & Dragons.”

Answering questions about the space, Bradley emphasizes that it will be cozy—but they themselves will not be serving food.

“We won’t have food ourselves, but we’re looking for a food truck to partner with and serve our customers on site.

It’ll be a smaller space, with seating for about 70 people, not particularly huge. We’re starting up home and hope we grow in the future.”

And the opening date?

“We’re targeting either late April or early May, but we don’t have anything locked in yet.”

Photo: Official


