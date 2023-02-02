Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
ATI's Earnings In Line With Estimates in Q4, Revenues Beat
ATI Inc. (. ATI - Free Report) reported earnings of $76.9 million or 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 against a loss of $29.8 million or 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s net sales...
Earnings Previews: Enphase Energy, Fortinet, Lumen
After markets close on Tuesday, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and Lumen will report quarterly earnings.
Zacks.com
LyondellBasell's (LYB) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Lag Estimates
LYB - Free Report) recorded earnings of $353 million or $1.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a fall of 51% from the year-ago quarter's profit of $716 million or $2.18 per share. LYB posted adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, down 65% from the year-ago quarter...
freightwaves.com
ArcBest’s Q4 light of analysts’ expectations
Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest said it leaned on transactional freight to offset declining less-than-truckload demand, which intensified as the fourth quarter progressed. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.45 Friday before the market opened. The result was 8 cents below the consensus estimate and 34...
Mount Airy News
Insteel earnings down, outlook still up
Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) announced this week its first quarter earnings were down more than 50% from the same period a year ago. Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to $11.1 million, 57 cents per share, from record earnings of $23.1 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago. Earnings for the current year quarter benefited from a $3.3 million, or 13 cents per share gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment. Insteel’s first quarter results were unfavorably impacted by lower shipments and the narrowing of spreads between selling prices and raw material costs, the firm said.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market
Wayfair is finally cracking the code for profitable growth. Floor & Décor is laying down solid results for investors. Global-e stock is expensive, but its growth prospects are enormous. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Zacks.com
Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
LUMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, suggesting a fall of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a 74.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $3.585 billion and 4 cents per share, respectively.
Uber Technologies Attracts Bullish Bets Ahead Of Earnings
Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. UBER rose during the trading day and in the after-hours session, as the ride-share giant prepares to report its fourth-quarter earnings after markets close Wednesday, Feb. 8. On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Uber Technologies had a “spectacular beginning...
Supply Chain Issues Impact Columbia Sportswear Earnings
Supply chain issues took a bite out of the business at Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter and year. The Portland, Oregon-based outdoors brand reported that operating income in the fourth quarter dropped 27 percent to $155.4 million from $211.6 million in the same period last year. Net income decreased 20 percent to $125.7 million compared to $157 million in the year-ago period and diluted earnings per share fell 15 percent to $2.02, compared to $2.39 in the fourth quarter of 2021.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Covered UpMarni RTW Fall 2023Lafayette 148 Fall 2023 Sales in the period ended Dec. 31...
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Dell slashing more than 6,500 jobs as PC market slumps
Dell Technologies is cutting about 6,650 jobs, or 5% of its global workforce, as it struggles with a slump in the personal computer market and braces for a potential recession. The move on Monday aligns Dell with a raft of companies from Goldman Sachs Group to Alphabet that have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates. Dell had already rolled out cost-cutting moves such as a hiring pause and limits on travel as it dealt with a post-pandemic collapse in PC sales, which account more than half of its revenue. However, those moves are “no longer enough,”...
Cummins Clocks 33% Sales Growth In Q4 As International Revenue Sees Slight Slowdown
Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32.8% year-over-year to $7.77 billion, beating the consensus of $7.21 billion. Excluding the contribution of the Meritor business acquisition, Q4 revenues were $6.6 billion, up 13% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $4.52 missed the consensus of $4.56. Sales in North America increased...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
NASDAQ
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
defenseworld.net
B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)
Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Juniper Networks, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JNPR)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
RideApart
Harley-Davidson Worldwide Motorcycle Sales Down Eight Percent In 2022
On February 2, 2023, Harley-Davidson announced its full 2022 financial results, as well as its Q4 2022 results. How did the year pan out for the Motor Company?. The fourth quarter of 2022 saw the Motor Company ship (not sell) 34,000 motorcycles, which represents an 18 percent increase over the 28,900 units shipped in Q4 2021. That contributed to a full-year shipment number of 193,500 bikes, as compared to the 188,000 shipped over the course of 2021. Overall, motorcycle shipments increased by three percent at the end of 2022.
Is This Proven Dividend Stock a Buy?
This consumer staple has almost four decades of dividend growth to its credit.
