Dell Technologies is cutting about 6,650 jobs, or 5% of its global workforce, as it struggles with a slump in the personal computer market and braces for a potential recession. The move on Monday aligns Dell with a raft of companies from Goldman Sachs Group to Alphabet that have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates. Dell had already rolled out cost-cutting moves such as a hiring pause and limits on travel as it dealt with a post-pandemic collapse in PC sales, which account more than half of its revenue. However, those moves are “no longer enough,”...

2 HOURS AGO