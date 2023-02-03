ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

tourcounsel.com

Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help

While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum. The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
OnlyInYourState

These Vintage Pics Of Mardi Gras Parades In Louisiana Show Just How Much It Has Changed

Did you know that the first Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans was on February 24, 1857? Mardi Gras has been a tradition for Louisianians for over 160 years, and it’s incredible to think about how much has changed (and what’s stayed the same). As you may have noticed from the surge of king cakes on every countertop and grocery store you come across, we are heading into the height of Carnival Season. With Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the oldest Mardi Gras photos and see how much has changed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community steps up and adopts dogs at overcrowded Baton Rouge shelter

Close to 200 dogs were adopted over the weekend at the East Baton Rouge animal shelter, with adoption fees waived, in the face of too many dogs and not enough space. "It was phenomenal," said Sonia Sanchez, director of operations for the Capital Animal Alliance. "I'm astounded by the support we were shown this weekend."
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA

