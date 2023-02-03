Did you know that the first Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans was on February 24, 1857? Mardi Gras has been a tradition for Louisianians for over 160 years, and it’s incredible to think about how much has changed (and what’s stayed the same). As you may have noticed from the surge of king cakes on every countertop and grocery store you come across, we are heading into the height of Carnival Season. With Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the oldest Mardi Gras photos and see how much has changed.

