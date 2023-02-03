Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
bigeasymagazine.com
Sleepless in New Orleans? This Local Cannabis Company Wants to Help
While it’s easy to hit snooze on this statistic, you shouldn’t sleep on prioritizing a good night’s rest. Especially if you live in Louisiana because our sleep problems are worse. Fortunately, Louisiana residents now have access to a natural and effective sleep aid: cannabis. To understand the...
Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum. The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.
brproud.com
Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
theadvocate.com
Push to get summer school or tutoring for kids struggling with reading reaches Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge schools are moving to implement a new statewide rule that requires districts to identify current third and fourth-graders who are struggling in reading and provide them with 30 hours of additional reading instruction, either at school or through private tutoring services. And while Baton Rouge school leaders agree...
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
Size 3 dress is super-sized around the world.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
OnlyInYourState
These Vintage Pics Of Mardi Gras Parades In Louisiana Show Just How Much It Has Changed
Did you know that the first Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans was on February 24, 1857? Mardi Gras has been a tradition for Louisianians for over 160 years, and it’s incredible to think about how much has changed (and what’s stayed the same). As you may have noticed from the surge of king cakes on every countertop and grocery store you come across, we are heading into the height of Carnival Season. With Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the oldest Mardi Gras photos and see how much has changed.
wbrz.com
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
wbrz.com
Neighbors in Glen Oaks area want permanent fix to 'eyesore' bridge riddled with potholes
BATON ROUGE - A bridge in the Glen Oaks area that works as the main entrance into one neighborhood is a mess. The asphalt is completely caved in in some parts, and the pavement is uneven. "This bridge shouldn't look like this," said Dorothy Thomas, who lives nearby. Thomas says...
brproud.com
One week, two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Another $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in Baton Rouge. This time, the ticket was sold at the Circle K located at 4718 Plank Road. The winning ticket came from the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The winning numbers for the...
Amid failed plans to build mental hospital next to Baton Rouge school, councilman wants to prevent similar proposals
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A plan to build a mental health hospital next to a school in North Baton Rouge was scrapped last month amid hundreds of complaints from the community. The facility was set to open this month next to Forest Heights Academy of Excellence in the Glen...
theadvocate.com
Community steps up and adopts dogs at overcrowded Baton Rouge shelter
Close to 200 dogs were adopted over the weekend at the East Baton Rouge animal shelter, with adoption fees waived, in the face of too many dogs and not enough space. "It was phenomenal," said Sonia Sanchez, director of operations for the Capital Animal Alliance. "I'm astounded by the support we were shown this weekend."
brproud.com
Capital region could see spike in COVID-19 cases during February
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – From the environmental impacts of Mardi Gras to health guidelines, medical professionals say the capital region has a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus this month. For major events like Mardi Gras, Superbowl, and Valentine’s Day, many people are expected to host large...
Slaughter Community Charter School becomes first in La. to allow resource officers to carry rifles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Slaughter Community Charter School Board unanimously approved a measure that will arm their school resource officers (SROs) with rifles. The decision comes amid discussions around student safety, specifically after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. SCCS is the first school in Louisiana to allow...
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge animal shelter overwhelmed, resorting to euthanasia: 'Please help us help them'
Baton Rouge's primary animal shelter says it has resorted to euthanizing animals because too many are coming in and not enough are being fostered or adopted — and officials are begging the community to help. Companion Animal Alliance had 323 dogs, but only 177 dog kennels, the shelter said...
brproud.com
Iberville students receive kits to help identify them if they go missing
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office distributed child identification kits to students from kindergarten to fifth grade in case of an emergency. Stacy Blanchard, the director of MSA West Academy in Plaquemine, says as a parent it’s great...
theadvocate.com
In $2M fight between Baton Rouge parks and state employee pensions, parish could be on the hook
While East Baton Rouge's parks system and state public employee retirement systems fight in court over $2 million in tax money, the sheriff is anticipating that parish government could be on the hook for the money in the meantime. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux's office is responsible for collecting taxes and distributing...
