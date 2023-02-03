Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Stockton Man Builds Solar-Powered Trike with Stuff in His Garage—And it’s Catching On
No gas is no problem for one Stockton CA inventor who created a solar-powered tricycle that’s really catching on. Milton Butler’s invention uses two batteries and a small electric motor gathered up in a normal plastic storage bin to power three bicycle wheels and is allowing his family to save money on $5.00 per-gallon gasoline.
Sacramento volunteers clear 100,000 pounds of trash and debris polluting waterways
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — There are major efforts by the Sacramento area community to restore and remove thousands of pounds of trash left behind from encampments of unhoused residents near our waterways. More than a dozen volunteers with River City Waterway Alliance worked Sunday in Natomas on a section...
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Speed Limit Reduction Proposed for Roseville Roads
Roseville City Council Proposes Lowering Speed Limits. In Roseville, California, speeding-related accident deaths are a big issue. Some deadly traffic accidents that occurred in the city recently include the following:. On October 11, 2021, one person was killed in a single-car accident on Rocky Ridge Drive when the driver struck...
sacramentocityexpress.com
See who’s moving into the vacant building in midtown’s Winn Park
A 3,900 square-foot building at Albert Winn Park that has sat vacant for decades soon will have a new purpose. The Sacramento City Council recently granted approval for the Winn Park building in midtown to be leased to the Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit. The LCAC...
Call Kurtis: Love the car, but it didn't pass smog
A viewer in Gridley says a car repair to pass smog would have cost her more than the car was worth. She decided it was time to call Kurtis. Wendy Brown loves her Camry and says that her 2003 Toyota didn't pass smog this year, even though it had passed the last two times since she bought the car six years ago. She says she was told her after-market catalytic converter didn't meet current California emission standards. The cost to replace it: $2,600. "This is maddening," Wendy said. "I did not see this coming and this is not the economy...
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
Mountain Democrat
Ash answers call of duty
When Shelley Martell’s husband Bruce, a paramedic with the Contra Costa Fire Department lost his faithful companion, she saw firsthand the impact the loss of his best friend had. It also got her thinking about the importance animals play in the lives of everyday heroes and, more importantly the benefits they provide. Martell’s vision, The Paw Platoon Placement Program, launched soon after.
These are the food banks in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
All adoption fees for dogs being waived at Bradshaw Animal Shelter on Feb. 4
(KTXL) — Adoption fees for dogs at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter will be waived for 12 hours on Saturday, Feb. 4, Sacramento County said. The shelter is “critically full,” which prompted the Adopt-a-Thon event. All fees will be waived from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sacramento County said the adoptions will include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Citrus Heights, CA
Citrus Heights is a city in Sacramento County, California, known for its residential neighborhoods and proximity to Sacramento. Because of its location, Citrus Heights is a fantastic addition to your trip to Sacramento, as it has a lot of city parks and nature spots. Best of all, most of these...
Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
villagelife.com
EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’
“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
Sacramento International Airport expansion includes new walkway between Terminal B and Concourse B
SACRAMENTO - There are big changes planned for the Sacramento International Airport. On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Department of Airports announced a $1.3 billion expansion project that would accommodate new passenger growth for the better part of the next decade. One part of the new project, dubbed "SMForward," is a pedestrian walkway that will run along the existing tram that connects Concourse B and Terminal B, which will give people the option to walk instead of ride. The walkway will have moving walkways in both directions as well as a set of escalators connecting both halves of the structure.Following are images from...
Front Street Animal Shelter overcrowded, some kennels hold 2 or more dogs
SACRAMENTO — Animal shelters are full, and critics are concerned Sacramento's Front Street Shelter could make the problem worse.Front Street Animal Shelter consistently struggles with overcrowding."It's definitely getting worse," said Ryan Hinderman, from the shelter. "We're doing everything we can"In December, they held a drive-through foster event trying to place dogs in new homes.But now, just weeks later, the shelter once again has two or more dogs in kennels, and CBS13 has learned that some male and female dogs that have not been spayed and neutered are being kept in the same cages."We're so full that we have to choose...
Mountain Democrat
Gold Country Retirement sold
Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
I-80 in Placer County reopened after fatal collision
(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
The oldest public art gallery in the Western United States is in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Crocker Art Museum has been a Sacramento staple since the late 1800s, showcasing permanent and rotating collections of art. According to the National Archives, the Crocker Art Museum was donated to the city of Sacramento in 1885 and is the “oldest state or municipally owned art gallery west of the Rocky Mountains, […]
