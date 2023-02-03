A viewer in Gridley says a car repair to pass smog would have cost her more than the car was worth. She decided it was time to call Kurtis. Wendy Brown loves her Camry and says that her 2003 Toyota didn't pass smog this year, even though it had passed the last two times since she bought the car six years ago. She says she was told her after-market catalytic converter didn't meet current California emission standards. The cost to replace it: $2,600. "This is maddening," Wendy said. "I did not see this coming and this is not the economy...

GRIDLEY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO