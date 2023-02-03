ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus

Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
Spoiler: Big Names Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s WWE RAW in Orlando, along with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. Although there is no word on what Lesnar, Edge, or Phoenix will be doing, PWInsider has confirmed that they are all in town and booked for the show. Lesnar’s...
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
Jon Moxley Talks About Transition From WWE To AEW, The Risk He Took Making The Move

Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the leader of the paradigm shift in pro wrestling spoke about jumping ship from WWE to AEW when he did, as well as how that was a risky move at the time he made it.
Randy Orton Resurfaces Amidst WWE Hiatus

Randy Orton will always be regarded as one of the best generational talents to compete in WWE. Carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather, the Viper has been a cornerstone for the company for twenty years. However, Orton has been absent from WWE television programming for a long time now, but doesn’t look to have lost touch with fitness in the latest photo.
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors

Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
Popular Star Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW

Adam Cole has commented on his NXT run, explaining why he chose to leave WWE and sign with AEW. Cole was one of the most decorated talents in NXT history, winning the brand’s North American, Tag Team, and main NXT titles during his tenure on the then Black and Gold brand.
Charlotte Flair Was ‘Pretty Disconnected’ From WWE During Hiatus Last Year

Charlotte Flair’s numerous WWE championship wins have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some perceiving her as overused. However, her unmatched in-ring skills are universally acknowledged and irrefutable. That being said, she was absent for a long time last year and it seems Flair was very disconnected from WWE during that time period.
Al Snow Was Proud Of WWE Star Who Left On Their Own Terms

Unfulfilled or underserved in WWE, a few superstars have taken matters into their own hands to etch their own creative direction in hopes of one day returning to something better. Prime examples include Drew McIntyre, who was released from the company in 2014, after which he built an impressive resume appearing in ICW, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling, before making his grand return to WWE in 2017 under the "NXT" banner.
HOFer Turned Down Beating Ric Flair For NWA Title Twice

One of the most intimidating and ferocious wrestlers of the 80s, Nikita Koloff debuted in Jim Crocket Promotions in 1984. Equipped with his devastating Russian Sickle clothesline, Koloff quickly moved up the ranks and by 1985 was challenging Ric Flair for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the co-main event of the inaugural Great American Bash.
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event

Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury

WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
Lacey Evans Claps Back After Fan Calls Her Baby Ugly

Lacey Evans might be a heel on WWE television as her character sees yet another change, but she’s also a married family-woman in real life. The former U.S. Marine was a mother prior to entering WWE, but she also took a hiatus in recent memory to have her second child. That baby is the subject of this story, because the Lady of WWE had something to say about a savage fan calling her baby “ugly.”
Tony Khan Still Interested In An AEW and WWE Joint Event But Understands That It Would Be Very Political

Tony Khan has gotten AEW to work with a number of different promotions, but he’s still eyeing a joint show with WWE. The company president spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he compared AEW and WWE to Marve and DC, adding that as much as he would love to collaborate he understands that it would be a very political situation. Highlights from the interview are below.
Cody Rhodes Throws Beer At Seth Rollins During WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins has achieved great success during his WWE career, and his popularity only continues to grow. He excels in every role he is given and this is particularly evident in his current character. Additionally, it appears that his rivalry with Cody Rhodes will persist indefinitely. In fact, it seems Cody Rhodes threw beer at Rollins during a WWE live event.
Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Didn't Save Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens

Saturday was a big day for WWE, as Cody Rhodes went on to win the Royal Rumble and secure his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match at WrestleMania against the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. That wasn't the only major talking point, though, as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens received brutal beatings courtesy of The Bloodline. And while Jey Uso may have turned his back, not a single wrestler came to Owens' or Zayn's aid. Appearing on "WWE's The Bump," Rhodes broke down the chaotic scene backstage as the attack unfolded.

