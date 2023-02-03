Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Jon Moxley Talks About Transition From WWE To AEW, The Risk He Took Making The Move
Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the leader of the paradigm shift in pro wrestling spoke about jumping ship from WWE to AEW when he did, as well as how that was a risky move at the time he made it.
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Reflects on Appearing on Total Divas Years Before Signing With WWE
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show before tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day broadcast on Peacock. In a Triple Threat match tonight, Perez will defend her title against Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction. Speaking about the viral video of Roxanne Perez...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Offers Advice to Tony Khan and AEW: “You Have Too Many People”
Former WWE star Al Snow offered advice to Tony Khan and AEW during a Q&A with AdFreeShows.com. He said, “You have too many people. Understand that every one of those people that’s under contract is an investment. You can’t market and properly commercialize all of those people because you just don’t have enough television real estate to go around. When you have the television real estate, you can only sell one product. The more you broaden the spotlight the dimmer it gets. Keep that depth that you’ve got enough that when you need to build somebody you have somebody significant.”
PWMania
Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) Talks About How Booking Derailed His WWE Career, Paul Heyman, and More
Former WWE star Jack Swagger, AEW’s Jake Hager, recently appeared on Dutch Mantel’s podcast. Hager discussed how the booking derailed his WWE career. He also mentioned Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) briefly having Paul Heyman as his manager in 2014:. “At that time, Claudio, Antonio, whatever his name is, he...
PWMania
Samoa Joe Offers Advice For Inexperienced Wrestlers, Gives Praise To Michael Cole
Samoa Joe recently appeared as a guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “The King of TV” gave advice to inexperienced pro wrestlers and offered high-praise for WWE commentator Michael Cole. Featured below...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Makes Interesting Comment About Upcoming WrestleMania Main Event Against Roman Reigns
“The American Nightmare” versus “The Tribal Chief.”. It’s coming this April, and when it’s all said-and-done, according to Cody Rhodes, it will make for the wildest chapter in a book some day. Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on a fan who noted that no one...
PWMania
Dax Harwood Discusses Sami Zayn’s Reputation, Their Initial Encounters, Zayn’s WWE Push
On his FTR podcast, Dax Harwood recently talked Sami Zayn, recalling why he didn’t like Zayn when they first met and discussing Zayn’s enthusiasm for pro wrestling and his current run in WWE. According to Harwood:. “It’s crazy but also it’s not because Sami, unapologetically, Sami is very...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Comments on a Potential Reality Television Show With Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins was asked about a potential reality television show with Becky Lynch during an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Rollins responded, “No man, that’s not for me. That’s not for me. I like to do the scripted stuff or the improvisational stuff. I don’t know about the reality, I feel like having a camera follow me around all the time would just drive me insane. I couldn’t handle it.”
PWMania
AEW Rampage Review (02/03/2023)
AEW Friday Night Rampage Review – February 3, 2023. Nick Jackson & Isiah Kassidy starts this match off with a lock up then they exchange submission holds before Nick delivers a pair of arm drags. Matt Jackson tags in and beats down Kassidy before Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega tag in.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reflects on Breaking a Former WWE Star’s Arm
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including wrestling Hardcore Holly on an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2000 and breaking Holly’s arm with a moonsault. Angle said, “We were trying to...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Criticizes One Thing About Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn Angle at WWE Royal Rumble
The legendary Jim Cornette provided his opinions on Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, as well as the post-match angle with Sami Zayn, on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. “Cornette said, The only criticism I have on the match itself...
PWMania
Gallus Crowned New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions (Video)
Gallus have been crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang won the NXT Tag Team Titles Saturdya night in a Fatal 4 Way victory over Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, Chase University’s Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, and the former champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. Gallus won the match with a double team finisher on Woods, which Coffey covered for the pin.
PWMania
Adam Cole Reveals How Far He is From Being 100%, Discusses His Health Issues, and More
Adam Cole has revealed that he still has a “little ways” to go before he is fully prepared to compete once more in the ring. Since competing in the Fatal 4 Way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, 2002, against Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and the victor, former champion Jay White, Cole has not competed in pro wrestling. After that match, Cole reportedly suffered a concussion and was out of action. He recently made an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio to talk about his recovery process and his current health.
PWMania
Dragon Lee Misses WWE NXT Vengeance Day Due to Visa Issues
Previously, WWE NXT would put new signees in the front row of TakeOver shows to hype them up before their TV debut. This did not occur at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Dragon Lee is the latest notable name to sign with WWE, having previously worked for ROH, NJPW, AAA, and AEW. He signed the deal in December.
PWMania
Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will Eventually Leave WWE for Hollywood
Konnan recently spoke on his podcast, “K100 w/ Konnan & Disco,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including one name he thinks will make the jump from WWE to Hollywood. The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista have all made the transition successfully. Karrion Kross, according to...
PWMania
The Godfather Wants to Apologize to a Former WWE Star for Bullying
The Godfather, real name Charles Wright, admitted to bullying another former WWE Superstar. Wright admitted on The Universal Wrestling Podcast that he vented his frustrations about being demoted from “The Godfather” to “The Goodfather” on Stevie Richards. One day, the WWE Hall of Famer hopes to apologize to him for what he did to him.
PWMania
Possible Storyline for the WWE Tag Team Titles Heading Into the Elimination Chamber
Braun Strowman and Ricochet won a tournament to become the #1 contenders for the tag tram titles during the February 3rd, 2023, WWE SmackDown. Strowman and Ricochet are set to face The Usos on SmackDown next week, but Jey has vanished in the current Bloodline storyline. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com...
PWMania
Adam Cole Addresses Kyle O’Reilly’s Status With AEW
AEW star Adam Cole discussed Kyle O’Reilly’s status with AEW with Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. “I talk to him every day. He’s doing good. He’s doing really well. He’s in a situation now where he’s working so hard to make sure that he gets healthy as soon as he possibly can, but at the same time making sure that he doesn’t rush back. Kyle was really banged up and it got to a point where he kind of couldn’t take it anymore. I’m so glad that he got fixed and got healthy and is recovering day by day, every day.
PWMania
Maximum Male Models Added to RAW Roster, Spoiler on Angle Planned for Tonight
Maximum Male Models have been added to the WWE RAW roster. Last week’s RAW episode featured a backstage segment with Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé (Mace), and mn.sôör (Mansoor), in which Dupri appeared to be interested in recruiting Alpha Academy’s Otis. In an update, all three...
PWMania
Bron Breakker Next Feud Leading Into WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend Revealed
Bron Breakker retained the NXT Title over Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match in the main event of Saturday night’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event, and it appears that he already has his next challenger. The only way to win the main event, according to the stipulation announced...
Comments / 0