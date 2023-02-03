Former WWE star Al Snow offered advice to Tony Khan and AEW during a Q&A with AdFreeShows.com. He said, “You have too many people. Understand that every one of those people that’s under contract is an investment. You can’t market and properly commercialize all of those people because you just don’t have enough television real estate to go around. When you have the television real estate, you can only sell one product. The more you broaden the spotlight the dimmer it gets. Keep that depth that you’ve got enough that when you need to build somebody you have somebody significant.”

