Mississippi State

Mississippi Needs Tax Credits For Children and Working Families, Not Tax Cuts For The Rich

By Rep. Zakiya Summers
 5 days ago
Guest
4d ago

we got to start the government of Mississippi for the wealthy peoples of anybody that is not wealthy vote for reeves is a fool and they get what they deserve nothing

Related
beckersdental.com

State of dentistry in Mississippi: 12 things to know

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 1,028 active general dentists in Mississippi. Mississippi has 175 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 7 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Mississippi was ranked last...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Edy Zoo

Mississippi bill aimed to increase accountability in law enforcement dies in committee

JACKSON, MS. - The Mississippi Legislature was pushing for a new bill requiring police officers and deputy sheriffs to wear body-worn cameras while on duty. The bill, named House Bill No. 927, would have also required local municipalities and county boards to allocate funds for the body-worn cameras in their annual budgets. The bill's goal was to improve accountability and transparency within law enforcement.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Legislative Power Grabs and Takeover Attempts

I’ve been thinking a lot about opportunities for young people in Mississippi. At every turn, I’ve confronted the brain drain that continues year after year with graduates walking out of our good, relatively cheap public universities and driving off to another state with more opportunities, better health care, and more tolerance for gay folks and others who don’t fall within the confines of “normalcy.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
jacksonadvocateonline.com

Rural hospital closings, dire health emergencies no big deal to Gunn

Only minutes after leaving the three-hour Legislative Black Caucus hearing on health emergencies in rural Mississippi Monday afternoon, this reporter had a chance encounter with House Speaker Phillip Gunn just outside the entrance to the Capitol building. “Mr. Speaker, why are you letting over half the hospitals in Mississippi close...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault

I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi lawmakers push for Second Amendment Privacy Act

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservative lawmakers are fighting to protect the Second Amendment in Mississippi. The Second Amendment Privacy Act bill has been passed by the Mississippi House Judiciary Committee B. The bill aims to prevent credit card companies from being able to share information about legal gun and ammunition purchases by consumers in the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

MS Schools response to COVID Technology Grant

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation of a mobile home fire in Sandersville. The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with a concert this Friday, Feb. 10. Second Amendment Privacy Act. Updated: 7 hours ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Voters ‘Overwhelmingly’ Want Ballot Initiatives Restored, Open Meetings

An “overwhelming” bi-partisan majority of likely Mississippi voters want the Legislature to restore the ability of voters to put issues on the ballot and vote on them through ballot initiatives, a new survey shows. The Mississippi Supreme Court struck down the ballot-initiative process in May 2021, along with a medical-marijuana law voters had approved in November 2020.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable

A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Proposal to reignite the ballot initiative process in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There hasn’t been an active ballot initiative process in Mississippi since the State Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional in May 2021. Lawmakers could not agree on how to restore the process last session and now they’re trying again. Mississippi State Senator Tyler McCaughn filed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mississippi Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Whether you call this state home or are planning a visit, when does the Mississippi allergy season begin and end? If you often suffer from sniffles and dry eyes as a Mississippian, what can you do about it? Are the state and local climate to blame, or is there something more at play in this southern state?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery announces ‘Green for Spring’ drawings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced a new promotion which features cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins Monday, February 6, with the first drawing February 13. The final drawing occurs March 27. Prizes for each drawing include: […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OnlyInYourState

With More Than 1,500 Acres To Explore, Mississippi’s Largest State Park Is Worthy Of A Multi-Day Adventure

With over 20 state parks in Mississippi, you’re never too far away from some natural scenery and peace and quiet. Whether you’re looking for a new hiking trail, a campsite to call home for a few days, or just a change of scenery for an afternoon, Tishomingo State Park is just the ticket. Mississippi’s largest state park is one of the most popular state parks in Mississippi for a reason! Let’s check it out:
MISSISSIPPI STATE

