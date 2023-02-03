Mississippi Needs Tax Credits For Children and Working Families, Not Tax Cuts For The Rich

Read full article on original website
we got to start the government of Mississippi for the wealthy peoples of anybody that is not wealthy vote for reeves is a fool and they get what they deserve nothing
hottytoddy.com
Lawmakers Ponder Stripping State Retirement System Authority After Board Votes to Raise Rates
After Public Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees voted to require an additional $345 million annually from state and local governmental entities to fund the pension plan for their current and former employees, lawmakers are considering changes to the system’s authority. The PERS board voted in December to increase...
beckersdental.com
State of dentistry in Mississippi: 12 things to know
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 1,028 active general dentists in Mississippi. Mississippi has 175 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 7 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Mississippi was ranked last...
WLBT
Electric Vehicles could become more difficult to buy in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill at the State Capital has quickly been passed in the House that could make it difficult for some electric vehicle models like Tesla to be bought and sold in Mississippi. Leaders at the State Capital could be closing the door on the Electric Vehicle...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Retired public employees are keeping a close watch on the State Capitol. They’re worried a pending bill would insert the legislature into some decision-making for the retirement system. For some background, public employees around the state pay into Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi, known...
Mississippi bill aimed to increase accountability in law enforcement dies in committee
JACKSON, MS. - The Mississippi Legislature was pushing for a new bill requiring police officers and deputy sheriffs to wear body-worn cameras while on duty. The bill, named House Bill No. 927, would have also required local municipalities and county boards to allocate funds for the body-worn cameras in their annual budgets. The bill's goal was to improve accountability and transparency within law enforcement.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Legislative Power Grabs and Takeover Attempts
I’ve been thinking a lot about opportunities for young people in Mississippi. At every turn, I’ve confronted the brain drain that continues year after year with graduates walking out of our good, relatively cheap public universities and driving off to another state with more opportunities, better health care, and more tolerance for gay folks and others who don’t fall within the confines of “normalcy.”
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Rural hospital closings, dire health emergencies no big deal to Gunn
Only minutes after leaving the three-hour Legislative Black Caucus hearing on health emergencies in rural Mississippi Monday afternoon, this reporter had a chance encounter with House Speaker Phillip Gunn just outside the entrance to the Capitol building. “Mr. Speaker, why are you letting over half the hospitals in Mississippi close...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault
I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi lawmakers push for Second Amendment Privacy Act
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservative lawmakers are fighting to protect the Second Amendment in Mississippi. The Second Amendment Privacy Act bill has been passed by the Mississippi House Judiciary Committee B. The bill aims to prevent credit card companies from being able to share information about legal gun and ammunition purchases by consumers in the state.
One person has won record $900,000 jackpot in Mississippi Match lottery
One Mississippi Lottery Player has won the largest jackpot in the state Mississippi Match 5 game, estimated to be $900,000. The Mississippi Lottery website confirms that one person has purchased a winning ticket, but officials have yet to specify where the ticket was purchased in the state. Mississippi’s Match 5...
WDAM-TV
MS Schools response to COVID Technology Grant
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation of a mobile home fire in Sandersville. The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with a concert this Friday, Feb. 10. Second Amendment Privacy Act. Updated: 7 hours ago.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Voters ‘Overwhelmingly’ Want Ballot Initiatives Restored, Open Meetings
An “overwhelming” bi-partisan majority of likely Mississippi voters want the Legislature to restore the ability of voters to put issues on the ballot and vote on them through ballot initiatives, a new survey shows. The Mississippi Supreme Court struck down the ballot-initiative process in May 2021, along with a medical-marijuana law voters had approved in November 2020.
Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable
A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
actionnews5.com
Proposal to reignite the ballot initiative process in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There hasn’t been an active ballot initiative process in Mississippi since the State Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional in May 2021. Lawmakers could not agree on how to restore the process last session and now they’re trying again. Mississippi State Senator Tyler McCaughn filed...
qhubonews.com
Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
a-z-animals.com
Mississippi Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Whether you call this state home or are planning a visit, when does the Mississippi allergy season begin and end? If you often suffer from sniffles and dry eyes as a Mississippian, what can you do about it? Are the state and local climate to blame, or is there something more at play in this southern state?
mississippifreepress.org
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
Mississippi Lottery announces ‘Green for Spring’ drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced a new promotion which features cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins Monday, February 6, with the first drawing February 13. The final drawing occurs March 27. Prizes for each drawing include: […]
OnlyInYourState
With More Than 1,500 Acres To Explore, Mississippi’s Largest State Park Is Worthy Of A Multi-Day Adventure
With over 20 state parks in Mississippi, you’re never too far away from some natural scenery and peace and quiet. Whether you’re looking for a new hiking trail, a campsite to call home for a few days, or just a change of scenery for an afternoon, Tishomingo State Park is just the ticket. Mississippi’s largest state park is one of the most popular state parks in Mississippi for a reason! Let’s check it out:
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
