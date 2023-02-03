South Dakota state senator drops federal lawsuit regarding suspension

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller has dropped her federal lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.

Frye-Mueller was suing to end her suspension and to stop a misconduct investigation from moving forward in the Senate.

A staff member for the Legislative Research Council has accused Frye-Mueller of unprofessional conduct, but she denied the allegations.

On Wednesday, the full senate voted to censure Frye-Mueller and to reinstate her. While Frye-Mueller was reinstated as a state Senator, she will have to limit her interaction and contact with staff of the Legislative Research Council, including interns and pages, to the director or the director’s designees.

