ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

South Dakota state senator drops federal lawsuit regarding suspension

By Hannah Olsen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLNxk_0kbjZ9gw00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller has dropped her federal lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.

Frye-Mueller was suing to end her suspension and to stop a misconduct investigation from moving forward in the Senate.

Frye-Mueller reinstated, censured by Senate

A staff member for the Legislative Research Council has accused Frye-Mueller of unprofessional conduct, but she denied the allegations.

On Wednesday, the full senate voted to censure Frye-Mueller and to reinstate her. While Frye-Mueller was reinstated as a state Senator, she will have to limit her interaction and contact with staff of the Legislative Research Council, including interns and pages, to the director or the director’s designees.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 3

Related
KEVN

Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

SB162 clear South Dakota Senate Committee

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Legislature is considering changes to public comment periods at public meetings like city council or school board meetings. Senate Bill 162 allow public comment opportunities at any official meeting of such a group and remove ‘regularly scheduled” from current law. Yvonne Taylor representing the South Dakota Municipal League says they support the bill.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kelo.com

Noem signs tax cut for businesses into law

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The first tax cut of the legislative session is now law, and it’s a boon for businesses. Last week Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011, which cuts unemployment insurance employer contributions by 0.5%, delivering an $18 million tax cut for South Dakota businesses. HB...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, the South Dakota Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 55 which would prohibit ranked choice voting in the state. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. Representative Kirk Chaffee, who sponsors the bill in the House, says ranked choice voting would...
UTAH STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota attorney general asks lawmakers for $35M

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has submitted his wish list of funding to lawmakers for consideration by the Joint Appropriations Committee during the 2023 Legislature. The request is close to $35 million, with several one-time needs highlighted by the attorney general. Among the one-time...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
tsln.com

S.D. high school students demonstrate skill at Wrangler 20X rodeo during BHSS

Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners Bareback Score 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57 4 Reece Reder Fruitdale 55 Breakaway Roping Time 1-2 Taylor Burgee Onida 3.6 1-2 Josie Mousel Colman 3.6 3 Breezy Amiotte Interior 11.9 4 Jessica Caspers New Underwood 12.6 Tie Down Roping Time 1 Tegan Fite Hermosa 10.5 2 Royce Bruns Plankinton 18.4 3 Mathew Heathershaw Quinn 19.1 4 Dalton Porch Kadoka 20.2 Goat Tying Time 1 Michaela McCormick Salem 8.58 2 Brylee Grubb Spearfish 8.69 3 Bailey Verhulst Reva 11.36 4 Josie Menzel Quinn 12.70 Saddle Bronc Score No Rides Steer Wrestling Time 1 Taten Hill White River 25.01 Barrel Race Time 1 Landry Haugen Sturgis 13.575 2 Gabi Irving Pierre 13.731 3 Raylee Fagerhaug Wessington Springs 14.060 4 Megan Marone Pukwana 14.097 Pole Bending Time 1 Kennedy Mclellan Dupree 20.05 2 Sophia Meyer Rapid City 20.79 3 Katie Sheridan Faith 20.94 4 Kylie Wittnebel Castlewood 21.12 Team Roping Time 1 Jadon Jensen,Belle Fourche and Jet Jensen, Belle Fourche 8.49 2 Blair Blasius, Wall and Kale Crowser, New Underwood 13.18 3 Ryle Millar, Sturgis and Carson Sabers, Whitewood 13.49 4 Kaden Tekrony, Clear Lake and Tigh Gaikowski,Wauby 14.47 Bull Riding 1 Jesse Kline Hartford 66 2 Tate Meyer Huron 63 The twentieth annual Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase brought some of the best young South Dakota rodeo talent to the Black Hills Stock Show.
LOUISIANA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Severance tax on lithium in South Dakota is now dead

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to make lithium mining subject to South Dakota’s 4.5% severance tax is no more. The Senate Taxation Committee voted 4-2 on Friday to kill the legislation, after hearing from state Department of Revenue official Jason Evans that HB 1072 was incomplete, even after several rounds of amendments, and that there’s time to work on a new version for next year.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Noem signs significant housing law amid mounting shortages

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last year, the South Dakota state legislature passed a bill that would have provided $200 million for the development of housing infrastructure. However, what’s being called a “technical issue” with the bill prevented that money from being released. With the stroke of...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow impacting travel in Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
WYOMING STATE
mykxlg.com

SD Assoc. of Towns and Townships Seeing Progress on Bills

KXLG News' weekly visit with Dustin Leiseth, President of South Dakota Towns and Townships, gives a perspective on the rural communities potentially affected by the legislative session and what bills their organization is following. Leiseth updates on Senate Bill 73 dealing with extending fuel excise tax exemption…. Tuesday, it's set...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
97.3 KKRC

South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife

One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy