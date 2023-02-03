Read full article on original website
PWMania
Jon Moxley Talks About Transition From WWE To AEW, The Risk He Took Making The Move
Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the leader of the paradigm shift in pro wrestling spoke about jumping ship from WWE to AEW when he did, as well as how that was a risky move at the time he made it.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Offers Advice to Tony Khan and AEW: “You Have Too Many People”
Former WWE star Al Snow offered advice to Tony Khan and AEW during a Q&A with AdFreeShows.com. He said, “You have too many people. Understand that every one of those people that’s under contract is an investment. You can’t market and properly commercialize all of those people because you just don’t have enough television real estate to go around. When you have the television real estate, you can only sell one product. The more you broaden the spotlight the dimmer it gets. Keep that depth that you’ve got enough that when you need to build somebody you have somebody significant.”
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Compares Stephanie And Vince McMahon Situation To “Succession”
Seth Rollins compares Stephanie and Vince McMahon’s situation to the fictional world of “Succession”. While speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Seth Rollins was asked about Stephanie McMahon’s resignation and Vince McMahon’s usurping of WWE once again. Rollins compared the whole ordeal to ‘Sucession,’ which is a very political show in general.
bodyslam.net
Michelle McCool Says Vince McMahon Gave Her His Blessing To Leave WWE During Lowpoint In Her Career
Michelle McCool was a beloved babyface for a long time during her tenure in WWE, but perhaps her best run was as a heel. Her teaming up with Layla and forming Team Laycool helped raise her stock considerably. McCool worked in an era in WWE where women simply did not...
PWMania
WWE Star Responds to a Fan Who Hopes the Company Will Drop His Gimmick Soon
While on the WWE main roster, Brennan Williams has had to deal with some interesting gimmicks. In 2016, the former NFL player joined WWE, where he was introduced as Dio Madden and provided color commentary. In 2020, he was renamed Mace while participating in Retribution. He worked with T-Bar, who...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Still Interested In An AEW and WWE Joint Event But Understands That It Would Be Very Political
Tony Khan has gotten AEW to work with a number of different promotions, but he’s still eyeing a joint show with WWE. The company president spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he compared AEW and WWE to Marve and DC, adding that as much as he would love to collaborate he understands that it would be a very political situation. Highlights from the interview are below.
PWMania
Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) Talks About How Booking Derailed His WWE Career, Paul Heyman, and More
Former WWE star Jack Swagger, AEW’s Jake Hager, recently appeared on Dutch Mantel’s podcast. Hager discussed how the booking derailed his WWE career. He also mentioned Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) briefly having Paul Heyman as his manager in 2014:. “At that time, Claudio, Antonio, whatever his name is, he...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Again Expresses Interest In Buying WWE
When it was announced that WWE was in the process of preparing to sell, Tony Khan expressed interest in buying the company. In an interview with the Mark Hoke Show (via Fightful), Khan once again confirmed that he was interested in having negotiations about buying WWE. He said: “I don’t...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Recalls Vince McMahon Getting Angry Over Offensive Term Being Used
A former WWE superstar has revealed a time when Vince McMahon got very upset when somebody that works for him used an offensive term to describe a talent. Hornswoggle had a very unique run in WWE for ten years from 2006 to 2016. While Hornswoggle was mostly a comedy character that was the on-screen son of Fit Finlay (and even Vince McMahon at one point), he did have some success in the ring including a Cruiserweight Title win.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Targeting Indie Promotions To Work With That Are Close To AEW
In July 2022, WWE underwent a significant overhaul following Vince McMahon’s first departure from the company. Triple H assumed the role of head booker and quickly implemented major changes to enhance the overall product. Shawn Michaels also received a new position under Triple H’s leadership. That change in power caused a lot of changes, and they are still going. WWE is also trying to work with other indie companies, and it seems they are targeting promotions close to AEW.
PWMania
Samoa Joe Offers Advice For Inexperienced Wrestlers, Gives Praise To Michael Cole
Samoa Joe recently appeared as a guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “The King of TV” gave advice to inexperienced pro wrestlers and offered high-praise for WWE commentator Michael Cole. Featured below...
Tony Khan Provides Update On AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Date And Location
AEW Double or Nothing isn't going anywhere. Since 2019, AEW Double or Nothing has been held during Memorial Day weekend and in the two non-COVID years (2019 and 2022), the event has taken place in Las Vegas. While not confirmed, Tony Khan strongly hinted that AEW Double or Nothing 2023...
PWMania
Backstage AEW Reaction to Live Events Announcement, House Shows to Be Filmed?, More
As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW announced last week that their first live event tour will kick off on Saturday, March 18 at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio. According to AEW, the House Rules tour, “non-televised, live events will showcase an electrifying mix of matchups featuring the stars of AEW. Each event offers an even more immersive experience for fans, including customized merchandise, unique ways to engage with featured talent and in-show interactions different from what is featured on televised AEW programming.”
PWMania
Dragon Lee Misses WWE NXT Vengeance Day Due to Visa Issues
Previously, WWE NXT would put new signees in the front row of TakeOver shows to hype them up before their TV debut. This did not occur at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Dragon Lee is the latest notable name to sign with WWE, having previously worked for ROH, NJPW, AAA, and AEW. He signed the deal in December.
PWMania
Maximum Male Models Added to RAW Roster, Spoiler on Angle Planned for Tonight
Maximum Male Models have been added to the WWE RAW roster. Last week’s RAW episode featured a backstage segment with Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé (Mace), and mn.sôör (Mansoor), in which Dupri appeared to be interested in recruiting Alpha Academy’s Otis. In an update, all three...
PWMania
AEW Currently Not Close to Securing a Streaming Deal
It appears that AEW will soon be available on a streaming service in the United States, but the promotion is not close to securing a deal. Bloomberg published an article about AEW earlier this week, detailing the promotion’s history. It was revealed that AEW is considering launching a streaming service.
PWMania
Backstage News on The Usos Status for WWE Elimination Chamber
The Usos will defend their Tag Team Titles on SmackDown next week, but as seen this week, Roman Reigns hasn’t heard from Jey since the Royal Rumble, and his brother Jimmy says he hasn’t either. There’s a chance we won’t hear from Jey until after the Elimination Chamber...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reflects on Breaking a Former WWE Star’s Arm
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including wrestling Hardcore Holly on an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2000 and breaking Holly’s arm with a moonsault. Angle said, “We were trying to...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Says She Was Pretty Disconnected From WWE During Her Hiatus
After losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in 2022, Charlotte Flair took a few months off from the WWE before making a comeback on the SmackDown episode of December 30 to defeat Rousey and win the title. Flair was questioned about whether she continued...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Reflects On How He Arrived In AEW
By 2019, Arn Anderson "was done" with professional wrestling. He was retired, and outside of a few public appearances, such as meet and greets and autograph signings, the WWE Hall of Famer had seemingly adjusted to a lighter schedule. Of course, that all changed when Anderson received a phone call...
