Read full article on original website
Jmart 67
3d ago
ADM ought to know what kind of (lazy) workers they've been hiring lately... Let these workers take over and see where the profits go... lmao.... STRIKE!!!!!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
swineweb.com
Some workers strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility
Some union represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co’s large grain and oilseed processing facility in Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled, Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday. The striking workers oversee the power co-generation plant...
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
Illinois tops the list for workforce development
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report has Illinois at the top of the list when it comes to workforce development. Site Selection Magazine said the state performed well when measuring aspects of the employment climate. Parkland College in Champaign has a Support Workforce Training Program, commonly known as “SWFT.” It has classes ranging from […]
nowdecatur.com
Temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun/magazine ban being considered in Macon County
February 6, 2023 – Another temporary restraining order halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on selling and possessing more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect.
Arcola teen proposes downtown plaza space
ARCOLA, Ill., (WCIA) — An Arcola teen put together a proposal and talked to city leaders in Douglas County. She wants to bring life to an empty lot in her town. Karina Warfel is a senior at Arcola High School and is already working to make a change in her community. She wants to bring […]
Effingham Radio
Reflecting on the Educator Shortage in East Central Illinois
The following has been released by the Office of Dr Kyle Thompson, Regional Superintendent, Regional Office of Education #11:. It’s that time of year again, time for the annual educator shortage survey results. Each year for the past six years, the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS) has surveyed nearly 700 school districts statewide on the key questions around the depth and consequences of Illinois’ teacher shortage crisis. The results remain unchanging: the teacher shortage crisis exists, and it is unlikely to end anytime soon. Yet, with hope in mind, we move.
WAND TV
Macon County accepting applications for Community Sustainability Grants
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Environmental Management Department is now accepting applications for its 2023 Community Sustainability Grant through Monday, April 3, 2023. Institutions, organizations, or businesses in Macon County are eligible to apply. Proposals should be oriented towards environmental sustainability efforts such as resource conservation projects,...
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Central Illinois Proud
Two organizations working to lower your carbon footprint
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a local program that’s working to make people think twice about throwing out old clothing. “Fix it Friday is a program that was created by the department of fashion merchandising and design at ISU and our office of sustainability. Their goal is to make minor repairs on clothing to keep them out of landfills,” said Jeri Biggs, a professor at Illinois State University.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
KTTS
City Of Springfield Considers Using Eminent Domain On Hotel Of Terror
(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council will consider a bill tonight to use eminent domain on the Hotel of Terror haunted house attraction on Main Street. The city wants to acquire the building so it can fix the Main Street bridge and make way for the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
wmay.com
Springfield comes in at 17 on new WSJ emerging housing markets list
Springfield has jumped into the top 20 in a new ranking of emerging housing markets from the Wall Street Journal and realtor.com. The ranking looks at the 300 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and ranks them based on the overall cost of living and the cost of housing, as well as the stability of the real estate market and the health of the local economy.
wmay.com
Springfield City budget hearings end – Alderpeople have their turn
Springfield’s city budget hearings have wrapped up, and now the alderpeople have their crack at the budget. After the series of hearings over the past two weeks, alderpeople can begin submitting amendments to the spending plan devised by Mayor Jim Langfelder’s administration. Those amendments will be considered at...
wjol.com
State Farm Planning To Make Cuts
State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
Central Illinois grocery store to close after more than $10,000 in electric bills mount
KINCAD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kincaid Food Market, formerly known as the IGA, will be shutting down on Sunday. A post on the store’s Facebook page from Jan. 26 read in part “It is with broken hearts that we have to announce, February 5th will be our last OPEN business day. For we are closing […]
New changes to C-U at Home’s One Winter Night
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Like most parents, Scott Stevens wants his kids to have compassion for others. “Develop compassion for other people who are in our community that we don’t see on a day-to-day basis,” Stevens said. It’s why his family has been a part of C-U at Home’s One Winter Night for the past […]
wfft.com
Luke Goode back suited for Fighting Illini
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WFFT) - After facing a foot injury in October, Homestead grad Luke Goode is finally making his way back on the court. The sophomore guard was out for three months due to foot surgery but is now suiting up for the Fighting Illini once again. Goode did not...
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
WAND TV
Tuesday's Minnesota at Illinois game will not be played
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday's scheduled basketball game at State Farm Center between Illinois and Minnesota will not be played. The game has been canceled due to Minnesota's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The schools will work with the Big Ten to possibly reschedule. All tickets for the game will...
Comments / 2