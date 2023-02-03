ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

INSIDE News

Jennifer Lopez: Apparently the diva treats her employees badly and takes away their tips. (VIDEO)

In some cases, the actors and actresses are not what we think, since we are used to seeing them act in movies, series, or reality shows, at which time the fans achieve affinity or not with these celebrities. Others try to show what they want people to see, but even if they try to show their "good side" sometimes in public they can show themselves as they really are, and this is what happened to Jennifer Lopez.
KXLY

Aaron Carter seemed left out of televised Grammy in memoriam segment

A photo of Aaron Carter seemed to be missing from the in memoriam segment at Sunday's Grammy Awards and some viewers were not happy about it. Carter, who died in November at the age of 34, rose to fame as a teen with his 2000 album, "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)."

Comments / 0

