Read full article on original website
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 2/6/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 2/4/23
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com
Dario Saric playing with Phoenix's second unit on Saturday night
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Detroit Pistons. Saric will come off the bench after Cam Johnson was announced as Saturday's starter. In 14.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Saric to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Saric's projection includes 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (illness) available Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hyland was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise - even after being a late add to the injury report. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. In 42 games...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Mo Bamba suspended four games by NBA for fight
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba has been suspended four games, the NBA announced Saturday night. Bamba and Austin Rivers of the Timberwolves got into an altercation Friday night, with the former throwing punches. After 24 hours of deciding on what to do, the association handed down a four-game suspension for the 24-year-old big.
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole playing off Warriors’ bench Saturday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole is not in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Klay Thompson is replacing Poole in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is staying in the lineup. numberFire’s models project Poole for 32.0 FanDuel points on Saturday....
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) out on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face Denver on Saturday. Expect Aaron Holiday to see an increased role with Young sidelined. Young is averaging...
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Jordan will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Suns' Devin Booker (groin) to make return versus Nets Monday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (groin) will play in Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker has yet to play since the start of the New Year after suffering a groin injury towards the end of December, but he will make his 2023 debut tonight as the Suns take on the Nets. Booker is likely to have a minutes limit in his return.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Bradley Beal (foot) questionable for Monday
The Washington Wizards listed Bradley Beal (foot) as questionable for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beal did not play in the Wizards' previous game while dealing with foot soreness, but could return for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. Corey Kispert started in Beal's spot on Saturday. If he does...
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will not be available after the veteran experienced left knee soreness. Expect Max Strus to play an increased role on Saturday versus a Bucks' team ranked second in defensive rating. Strus' current projection...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Cam Johnson (injury management) on Saturday, Dario Saric to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will make his return after the 26-year old was held out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 26.7 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Julius Randle and Co. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (illness) now questionable Monday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (illness) has been added to the injury report as questionable for Monday versus the Utah Jazz. Ntilikina has been an inconsistent part of the Mavericks' rotation this season, but he is in line for a larger role on Monday since Luka Doncic (heel) is still out and Kyrie Irving isn't available to make his debut yet. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy will have even more minutes available if Ntilikina is also inactive.
Comments / 0