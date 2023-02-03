Charles M. “Charlie” Tryban, 88, of Marshall, MO, longtime City Administrator, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at The Manor at Elfindale in Springfield, MO. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family choice, payable to Charles D. Tryban, which will be for a memorial at Indian Foothills Golf Course, one of Charlie’s favorite places. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO