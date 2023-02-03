Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
SALISBURY HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH AND DEBATE PARTICIPATE IN SEVERAL COMPETITIONS
The Salisbury High School Speech and Debate team recently competed in the Warrensburg Invitational on January 21, 2023. The team had Briana Ponder placing third in Champion Poetry and Davis Conway placing third in Humorous Interpretation. The following week, the team attended the JC Capital Classic where Briana Ponder broke...
kmmo.com
ILLINOIS MAN DROWNS IN POND AT FAIRFIELD INN AND SUITES IN WARRENSBURG
An Illinois man drowned in a pond at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Warrensburg on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Edward Taylor of Riverdale, Illinois drove his vehicle into the pond, exited and attempted to swim to shore. Taylor became immersed and drowned in the incident.
kmmo.com
MIZZOU SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER OFFERING FREE TRAINING IN CHARITON COUNTY
The Mizzou Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be offering a free small business training in Chariton County at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The event will be held at the Balcony Ballroom in Salisbury. The presentation will focus on what SBDC has to offer to small businesses. Anyone in need of information can visit the Missouri SBDC website at https://sbdc.missouri.edu/
kmmo.com
MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS SELECTED TO ALL-DISTRICT BAND AND ORCHESTRA
The West-Central Missouri Music Educators District recently featured performances of the All-District Bands at the University of Central Missouri in Hendricks Hall and the All-District Orchestra at State Fair Community College in the Stauffacher Center. The West-Central District consists of 70 schools in the area. Several students from Marshall High...
kmmo.com
CHARLES “CHARLIE” TRYBAN
Charles M. “Charlie” Tryban, 88, of Marshall, MO, longtime City Administrator, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at The Manor at Elfindale in Springfield, MO. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family choice, payable to Charles D. Tryban, which will be for a memorial at Indian Foothills Golf Course, one of Charlie’s favorite places. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
BELLENDA LEE LAUGHLIN
Bellenda Lee Laughlin, 50, of rural Marshall, MO, died Friday, February 3, 2023, in Warrensburg, MO. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Marshall with Rev. Pam Sebastian officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church or A.S.P.C.A. in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
kmmo.com
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL COUNTY FOR THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 6-12
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has construction work planned in Carroll County for the week of February 6-12. According to MoDOT, Route UU remains closed through February for a bridge deck replacement over Turkey Creek and Big Creek. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO TRESPASSING CALL
A Sedalia woman has been charged with a drug-related felony after the Sedalia Police Department responded to a trespassing call on January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to to a store in Sedalia in reference to a report of trespassing. Authorities made contact with the woman who was trespassing, who identified herself as Shyanne Meyer. Meyer reportedly had active failure to appear warrants in Pettis County. The employee of the store did not want Meyer charged for stealing.
kmmo.com
MICHAEL DEAN BREDEHOEFT
Michael Dean Bredehoeft, 78, of Alma, MO passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Concordia with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Lafayette County Cancer Coalition. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
CHERRY TREE LANE CLOSED FOR CULVERT REPLACEMENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A road in Pettis County will be closed for culvert replacement from February 6-14. According to the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department, Cherry Tree Lane will be temporarily closed to a traffic for the project. If you have any questions, you can call the county at 660-826-5000.
