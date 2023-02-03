ALABAMA (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Alabama?. According to Alabama laws, children are not allowed to ride in anyone’s lap. Part of the Alabama child restraints law says, “Every person transporting a child in a motor vehicle operated on the roadways, streets, or highways of this state, shall provide for the protection of the child by properly using an aftermarket or integrated child passenger restraint system meeting applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards.”

