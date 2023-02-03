Read full article on original website
SAU's Miller GAC Softball Player of the Week
The Great American Conference announced the softball award winners for the opening week of the 2023 season. Southern Arkansas’ Alyssa Miller captured Player of the Week. Arkansas Tech’s Bailey Buffington and Oklahoma Baptist’s Kayleigh Jones shared Pitcher of the Week. GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK. Alyssa...
Howell, Liddell throw No. 2 Muleriders past Northeastern State
HOT SPRINGS – No. 2 Southern Arkansas tossed the ball to junior RHP Mikel Howell at the Dugan Invitational. The first-year Mulerider delivered five strong innings of two-hit baseball with a half dozen strikeouts, before senior reliever Jack Liddell held off Northeastern State over the final four innings Sunday to give the Muleriders a 3-2 win.
Southern Arkansas softball leaps to 5-0 start
YOUNGSVILLE, LA -- For the sixth time under ninth-year head coach Jason Anderson, Southern Arkansas softball has put together an unbeaten opening weekend. The Muleriders handled its remaining three opponents at the Mardi Gras Invitational to jump out to a 5-0 start in the program's 25th season of competition. The...
Southern Arkansas women dismisses NWOSU with fiery second half effort
Southern Arkansas went into the second half of play Saturday two points against visiting Northwestern Oklahoma State, but in typical chaotic fashion turned the ballgame on its head to claim a 12-point victory, 68-56. Southern Arkansas has done a nice job in consecutive victories over GAC opponents to improve their...
Muleriders take two on Friday to open 2023 softball season
YOUNGSVILLE, LA -- Southern Arkansas jump started its 2023 campaign on Friday afternoon at the Mardi Gras Invitational. Ninth-year head coach Jason Anderson's Muleriders defeated Union 6-3 in game one and dismissed Delta State 15-5 in game two to move to 2-0 on the season behind several impressive individual performances.
Southern Arkansas University enjoys record spring enrollment
Southern Arkansas University’s spring class of 4,677 has set a new record, trustees of the SAU system were told this week. SAU President Dr. Trey Berry said the new spring record follows the all-time fall enrollment record of 5,094 set in 2022. The fall enrollment was a 15 percent increase over the previous year.
Jones “Tom” Pieratt
Jones “Tom” Pieratt was born October 27, 1935 in San Angelo, TX to James S. Pieratt Sr. and Kathryn E. Pieratt. He passed away at his home in Magnolia, on Friday, February 3, 2023. Tom grew up working in the woods and cotton fields of Arkansas and Southeast...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, February 6, 2023: SAU’s spring enrollment great news
Southern Arkansas University recorded fall 2022 enrollment of 5,094. It set a school record and was 15 percent above fall 2021 enrollment. Last week, President Trey Berry announced spring 2023 enrollment of 4,677. This was a spring enrollment record for SAU. Most universities suffer a drop-off between fall and spring enrollments, but for SAU to set a spring base of almost 4,700 students is outstanding. It is a credit to the university’s recruitment efforts, which is a reflection of what SAU has to offer prospective students. Let’s hope that this momentum continues.
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
Joyzel Cook
Joyzel Cook, 87, was born April 22, 1935 and left this earth on Friday, February 3, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Michael Cook; her father, Sebren Eugene “Gene” Camp; her mother, Ollie Lou (Mitchell) Camp; her sisters, Alice Faye Camp, Mary Ann Camp; her brother Jack Camp; two half-brothers, Shefton and Hugh; and a half-sister, Pansy, all of Magnolia.
El Dorado native and former Chicot County sheriff, Max R. Brown, passes away at 93
CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Chicot County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of its former sheriff, Max R. Brown. According to officials, Brown was a former Arkansas State Trooper before being elected sheriff of Chicot County, where he served from 1967 to 1988. Brown passed away on January 27, 2023, at the age of […]
Why you shouldn’t leave your car unattended to defrost
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - With these chilly mornings, many people will start their car early and head back inside to let it warm up. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says this leaves you susceptible to a crime of opportunity. Leaving your car unattended gives thieves the chance to easily steal...
COVID-19 cases down in Columbia County
Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties all reported slightly fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,730. Total Active Cases: 39. Down...
Magnolia School Board meets at 6 p.m. tonight
The Magnolia School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the district’s Administration Building, 1403 High School Drive. Board members will consider approval of the 2023-2024 school calendar, course offerings for grades 6-12, 2023 summer school, and new or revised board policies. They will also hear a personnel...
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, February 3
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in February 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. David Michael Stone, 35, of El Dorado and Courtney Magen Jack, 33, of El Dorado, February 3. Darwin Mitchell...
Car hits tree near Nashville, driver dies
The driver of a vehicle died about 5 a.m. Saturday in a wreck on Possum Hollow Road in Nashville (Howard County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Tera Teague, 34, of Nashville was driving a 2003 model Buick LeSabre south on the road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University
Hip-hop legend E-40 donated $100K to the music department at his alma mater Grambling State University. The post Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University appeared first on NewsOne.
Missing Union Parish woman found deceased in wooded area, deputies confirm
UPDATE (02/06/2023) — On February 6, 2023, Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office informed NBC 10 that Theresa Jones, who was last seen in the early morning of February 2, 2023, has been found deceased in a wooded area. According to authorities, Jones’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for […]
Arkansas native, actress Melinda Dillon, of ‘A Christmas Story,’ dies at 83
Actress Melinda Dillon, known for roles in films like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "A Christmas Story," died Jan. 9 at the age of 83, her family confirmed in an obituary.
From the Desk of the DA: January 2023 Report
January 2023 witnessed a great advance for families and youth in Shreveport, with a ribbon-cutting for a project called The Harbor. A plan in the works for almost eight years, it will provide a one-stop shop for parents and students seeking help in the myriad areas challenging families today. Repurposing...
