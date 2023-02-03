Read full article on original website
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Pizza Hut Just Brought Back This 90s Fan Favorite To Its Menu—Customers Are Freaking Out!
More than two decades ago, the ‘Big New Yorker’ pizza offering from Pizza Hut became a fan-favorite item due to its huge size, New York inspiration and extra cheesy taste. While it was only available at Pizza Hut chain locations for a brief time in 1999, customers have never forgotten, and been asking for the return of the cult classic ever since.
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
I tried Taco Bell’s chicken wings so you don’t have to. Here’s my review.
Taco Bell knows how to think outside the bun. But how about on the bone?. The biggest name in Mexican fast food is winging it. After introducing the item for the first time last year, Taco Bell is bringing back its chicken wings for a limited time. Getting wings from...
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans
Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
Instead Of A Sausage McMuffin, This McDonald's Customer Received A Bag Of Cash
McDonald's has developed quite the reputation in its almost 70-year history. It's known all over the world for its golden arches, Big Mac and other burgers, Chicken McNuggets, Happy Meal, World Famous Fries, and low prices. Sometimes McDonald's is known for its whoopsies, too. Some of them are minor, like when they give a customer somebody else's order, or they completely screw up the order, or they don't give the correct condiments at the drive-thru. And what's the deal with the frequently broken milkshake machines?
Elvis Presley Reportedly Ate The Same Meal Every Day For Six Months
Elvis Presley grew up in the South and loved Southern home cooking. He didn’t always have the healthiest of diets and would often obsess over a certain food until he got tired of eating it. According to Graceland archivist Angie Marchese, “Elvis grew up on good ol’ Southern food....
Apparently The 'World's Worst McDonald's' Is Set To Close For Good
What would make the worst fast food restaurant in the world? Bad service? Poor food quality? Dirty tables and bathrooms? Unsanitary working conditions behind the counter? The biggest fast food secrets restaurants try to hide can be pretty gross, but they're generally pretty gross at every location, like how Taco Bell's ground beef isn't 100% ground beef, according to TikTok. It's a fair portion cellulose, otherwise known as wood pulp (per Taco Bell and NPR). Yummy. If Taco Bell, McDonald's, and doubtless other fast food eateries are proudly willing to serve wood pulp in all of its locations, what would it take to make the worst fast food restaurant?
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
I know the secret to free chicken McNuggets — people are lovin’ this hack
He’s thinking outside the Happy Meal box. North Wales TikToker Ashley Osbourne, who goes by the username @ozzy_on_a_mission, is known for his money-saving McDonald’s hacks. Some 4.6 million viewers have watched Osbourne’s latest drop, where he shows customers how to seemingly get two free chicken McNuggets. Instead of ordering a large meal with six nuggets, which costs $7.55 where he lives — he recommends ordering two four-piece McNugget Happy Meals for $7.41. That way, Osbourne reasons, you get two drinks, two bags of fries and eight nuggets for less than the six-pack. “You also get toys on top,” one user clapped. “I always do this!...
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 Months
Restaurants typically experience some kind of boost, either temporary or long-term, when the business or head chef makes an appearance on television programs. Establishments all around the world have made names for themselves through television features. And yet, this isn’t necessarily a guarantee. Some businesses are already struggling, and thus there is not enough time to capitalize on the 15 minutes of fame. Other times marketing fails, or there are other issues behind the scenes at play. Whatever the reason might be, the restaurant finds itself on the wrong side of the “Closing” sign. That is exactly what has now happened to one local business, despite some recent television success.
Today's Walmart kitchen deal: People are going nuts over this gorgeous $20 The Pioneer Woman toaster
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you want to give your kitchen an inexpensive new-for-2023 makeover, Walmart's the place to go. That's because the retailer...
Taco Bell launching the ‘Ultimate GameDay Box’ with Mexican pizza, crispy wings and tacos
Taco Bell is taking three menu favorites and serving them all together. The Ultimate GameDay Box features the return of crispy chicken wings and also includes Mexican pizza and crunchy tacos. The box will be available at participating Taco Bell restaurants from Thursday, Jan. 26, through Feb. 9, 2023. Taco...
