Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
msn.com

McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans

Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
Mashed

Instead Of A Sausage McMuffin, This McDonald's Customer Received A Bag Of Cash

McDonald's has developed quite the reputation in its almost 70-year history. It's known all over the world for its golden arches, Big Mac and other burgers, Chicken McNuggets, Happy Meal, World Famous Fries, and low prices. Sometimes McDonald's is known for its whoopsies, too. Some of them are minor, like when they give a customer somebody else's order, or they completely screw up the order, or they don't give the correct condiments at the drive-thru. And what's the deal with the frequently broken milkshake machines?
Mashed

Apparently The 'World's Worst McDonald's' Is Set To Close For Good

What would make the worst fast food restaurant in the world? Bad service? Poor food quality? Dirty tables and bathrooms? Unsanitary working conditions behind the counter? The biggest fast food secrets restaurants try to hide can be pretty gross, but they're generally pretty gross at every location, like how Taco Bell's ground beef isn't 100% ground beef, according to TikTok. It's a fair portion cellulose, otherwise known as wood pulp (per Taco Bell and NPR). Yummy. If Taco Bell, McDonald's, and doubtless other fast food eateries are proudly willing to serve wood pulp in all of its locations, what would it take to make the worst fast food restaurant?
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
New York Post

I know the secret to free chicken McNuggets — people are lovin’ this hack

He’s thinking outside the Happy Meal box. North Wales TikToker Ashley Osbourne, who goes by the username @ozzy_on_a_mission, is known for his money-saving McDonald’s hacks. Some 4.6 million viewers have watched Osbourne’s latest drop, where he shows customers how to seemingly get two free chicken McNuggets. Instead of ordering a large meal with six nuggets, which costs $7.55 where he lives — he recommends ordering two four-piece McNugget Happy Meals for $7.41. That way, Osbourne reasons, you get two drinks, two bags of fries and eight nuggets for less than the six-pack. “You also get toys on top,” one user clapped. “I always do this!...
Greyson F

Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 Months

Restaurants typically experience some kind of boost, either temporary or long-term, when the business or head chef makes an appearance on television programs. Establishments all around the world have made names for themselves through television features. And yet, this isn’t necessarily a guarantee. Some businesses are already struggling, and thus there is not enough time to capitalize on the 15 minutes of fame. Other times marketing fails, or there are other issues behind the scenes at play. Whatever the reason might be, the restaurant finds itself on the wrong side of the “Closing” sign. That is exactly what has now happened to one local business, despite some recent television success.
Mashed

Mashed

