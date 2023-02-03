Restaurants typically experience some kind of boost, either temporary or long-term, when the business or head chef makes an appearance on television programs. Establishments all around the world have made names for themselves through television features. And yet, this isn’t necessarily a guarantee. Some businesses are already struggling, and thus there is not enough time to capitalize on the 15 minutes of fame. Other times marketing fails, or there are other issues behind the scenes at play. Whatever the reason might be, the restaurant finds itself on the wrong side of the “Closing” sign. That is exactly what has now happened to one local business, despite some recent television success.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO