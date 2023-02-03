Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
4 free agents the Cowboys should happily let leave
The Dallas Cowboys had moments this past season where it appeared this could be a true contender, but it was clear that wasn’t the case. There should be somewhat of a reset this offseason, letting these four free agents walk. The Dallas Cowboys are in offseason mode as we...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Jerry Jones admits interest in one intriguing NFL Draft prospect
The Dallas Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott. There is no question about that — nor should there be. Dallas is planning for Prescott to be their quarterback for the “next 10 years.” However, the Cowboys have not been shy about wanting to add another signal caller to the roster through the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 Cowboys free agents who could follow OC Kellen Moore to Chargers
With Kellen Moore joining the Chargers as their new offensive coordinator, they could look to bring in some of his former players when free agency begins next month. While they’re not in a favorable position with spending money at the moment, Los Angeles will likely make some moves to free up some salary cap space so they can add some.
Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before. A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Yardbarker
Three 49ers Who Should Make a Bigger Impact Next Season
With roster changes on the horizon, a few returning under-the-radar 49ers should step up in a big way in 2023. If these three players develop into a focal point of the team next season, San Francisco will be just as dangerous of an opponent. Drake Jackson. The Niners were fortunate...
Bobby Slowik ‘well-positioned’ to become Houston Texans offensive coordinator
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans could be on the verge of making his first significant additions to the coaching
dallasexpress.com
Cowboys Hiring Offensive Line Coach
The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Mike Solari as their new offensive line coach. Solari has spent most of his career as an offensive line coach with occasional stints as an offensive coordinator. “We have a unique opportunity to get the very best here,” owner Jerry Jones told the media at...
Could Keenan Allen entice Bears if Chargers cut him?
The Chicago Bears are entering the offseason flush with salary cap room, but the Los Angeles Chargers are in the opposite situation, and tough decisions in the City of Angels could benefit the Monsters of the Midway. According to a report from Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers are...
ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick
As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping close tabs on the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick in April's draft, and the prevailing theme is Poles is very high on value," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
Best quarterback performances in Super Bowl history
They say defense wins championships, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to have a prolific quarterback. Throughout the first 56 Super Bowls in NFL history, there have been plenty of incredible performances from the men under center. From Hall of Famers like Tom Brady and Joe Montana to unprecedented heroes...
dallasexpress.com
NFL Concussion Rate Increased in 2022
The NFL released data Friday that revealed 149 concussions during the 2022 NFL season — up 18% from the 126 suffered in 2021 and 14% above the average from 2018 through 2020. Medical spotters and officials called twice as many injury timeouts this season to evaluate players and performed...
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change
The Dallas Cowboys will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The Cowboys moved on from their former coordinator, Kellen Moore, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers in the same position. On Saturday, the Cowboys announced the hiring of Brian Schottenstein to replace Moore. Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
iheart.com
Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Arrested
Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was reportedly arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, an anonymous source told sports talk host Andy Slater. Davis, who infamously retired during the first half of a game in 2018, was reportedly found "sleeping on the shoulder of the...
5 Bears draft prospects who impressed at Senior Bowl
Game tape will always be the most important aspect when evaluating players in the draft, but we already know that Bears GM Ryan Poles also highly values Senior Bowl performances. Last year, the Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players. This year, Poles and his staff may lean on the Senior Bowl even more, since they’ll have unique intel from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who acted as a head coach during the game. If so, here are five names to keep an eye on, after impressive showings throughout the week of practices and the game itself.
How Arizona is preparing to make Super Bowl LVII sustainable
The Eagles aren’t the only thing green at Super Bowl LVII. The NFL is heading to Arizona for the fourth time in Super Bowl history, but this year is shaping up to be one of the league’s most sustainable efforts. With over 120,000 people expected to descend upon Phoenix this week, the league has undergone some of its most ambitious initiatives.
NFL Pro Bowl: Kirk Cousins rallies NFC to 35-33 win over AFC
For Kirk Cousins, it wasn’t quite the NFL-record 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts to win the NFC North. However, Cousins was the quarterback for the third and final flag football game at the Pro Bowl on Sunday for a reason. NFC coach Eli Manning wanted Cousins in that...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0