Read full article on original website
Terry McClanahan
3d ago
That's SOOO FREAKIN RUDE !!! BUT IF SOMEONE HAD DONE THAT TO HIM HE WOULD BE MAD AS HECK AN HE'D PROBABLY STILL BE MAKE COMMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!
Reply
22
NoGuts NoGlory
2d ago
And people say Kanye West isn't crazy. Proof positive he's been half a bubble off plumb for at least 13 years.
Reply
26
Newscrud
3d ago
Kanye will hopefully ride off into the West setting sun never to be heard from again.
Reply(1)
20
Related
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and other inspirational ladies got together over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary."Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29. After posting a selfie, fans had some thoughts about Lopez and Kardashian's friendship. One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."A third person fumed, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"
If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Makes Another Disappointing Career Announcement
Blake Shelton’s fans are already having a tough time dealing with the fact that Season 23 will be his last season as a coach on The Voice, which he released an official trailer of last month. But now they have been dealt an even bigger blow, as...
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Seemingly Caught Fighting During The Grammys And It’s Seriously Awkward
“The Grammy producers are so messy for this but I love it 😭💀”
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Appears To Scold Ben Affleck In Awkward Candid Moment At The Grammys
Though neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck were nominated at the Grammys, they were the couple to watch at this year's show due to their interactions in the audience.As OK! reported, fans couldn't help but poke fun at the Oscar winner's demeanor throughout the Sunday, February 5, event, as he appeared stoic and bored, but at one point, something he said seemed to upset his wife.In a viral clip going around on social media, host of the night, Trevor Noah, began talking as they returned from commercial while sitting next to the newlyweds.At first, the duo didn't realize they were...
North Platte Telegraph
Paris Hilton welcomes her baby, Kanye West named as suspect in battery investigation, and more celeb news
Kathy Hilton has declared her daughter Paris Hilton is going to be an "amazing" mother. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The hotel heiress and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate and now Paris'...
Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes
Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
Dwayne Johnson reveals his mom is 'OK' after she was in a car accident: 'She’s a survivor'
"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said.
netflixjunkie.com
‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012
Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Pete Davidson Seemingly Removes All of His Tattoos Dedicated to Ex Kim Kardashian
The comedian and SKIMS mogul split in August after nine months of dating Pete Davidson is removing his ex Kim Kardashian from his life in more ways than one. The comedian, 29, was photographed shirtless on Saturday while vacationing with his rumored girlfriend, Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders. The snapshots appear to reveal that he had all of his tattoos dedicated to his former reality television belle removed. In the recent photos, Davidson's clavicle and collar bones appear to be sans the tiny inks dedicated to the...
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Fans Ridicule Kim Kardashian After North & Saint West Land Movie Voiceover Roles: 'Monetizing The Kids ... Great Parenting'
Following in their mom's footsteps! More than a year after Kim Kardashian lent her voice for the animated Paw Patrol flick, the studio announced not only will she back for the sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, but her two eldest kids nabbed roles as well.However, social media wasn't too happy to hear about 9-year-old North West and 7-year-old Saint West's new gigs, especially given the recent "nepo baby" debacle."Why do we keep making these people have more money than EVER necessary in life? Why is this family given so much for zero talent?" questioned one Instagram user. "It's really...
Ashton Kutcher Might Be the Last Man on Earth Who Doesn’t Know Who Harry Styles Is — And He’s Really Sorry
Believe it or not, there are some people who roam the earth without Harry Styles consuming their every waking thought. Ashton Kutcher is one of those people. In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor recalled an instance when he ran into the singer at his neighbor’s karaoke party and complimented his performance without realizing who he was. “There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer – that is maybe the best singer today – that we happen to be neighbors with,” Kutcher explained. “She was throwing a karaoke party, and she gets up and does this out of this world, bananas, and...
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Adele loses her first Grammy Award after 13 consecutive wins to none other than Taylor Swift
In what can only be described as one of many record-defying feats in music history, Adele has won a whopping 13 Grammy Awards in a row. Since 2012, the British icon had won every single Grammy she was nominated for, but as all good things inevitably come to an end, she has just lost her first award at the 65th ceremony.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her
Pamela Anderson is giving Tim Allen some grace. The 55-year-old actress and model made headlines this week thanks to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she claims that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. “He opened his robe and flashed me...
Comments / 53