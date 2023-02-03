HBO really cares about the numbers for The Last of Us, apparently. In light of a certain football game that will likely dominate airwaves and streaming time on Sunday—during the same slot of time when The Last of Us usually gets released—the series’ fifth episode will instead premiere on streaming services on Friday, February 10, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. It will also still run on the HBO channel on Sunday during its regular timeslot, but fans won’t be asked to choose between the apocalyptic horror drama and the buff men running around with a ball.

