Gizmodo
Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur's Cast and Crew on Bringing Marvel's New Hero to Animated Life
Marvel has been dominating pop culture for 15 years, but it arguably wouldn’t be as strong a brand if it didn’t have its animation slate. Cartoons like X-Men and Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have helped define Marvel in the eyes of viewers. But for the last several years, many Marvel cartoons have focused on established or then-upcoming MCU heavy hitters in an effort to remind young audiences of their favorite cinematic superheroes through shows like Marvel’s Spider-Man and What If...?.
Gizmodo
Avatar's Next Comic Gives Azula the Spotlight She Deserves
Anyone who watched and enjoyed the original Avatar: The Last Airbender has a particular villain that’s their favorite, and for many, that baddie is Zuko’s sister Azula. The princess of the Fire Nation was remains pretty intimidating even today, and is part of one of the show’s best moments.
Gizmodo
Colin Trevorrow's Next Movie Will Go Underwater to Atlantis
For his next film, director Colin Trevorrow is going under the sea. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the director of Jurassic World and near-director on Star Wars Episode IX will be directing and producing Atlantis for Skydance. The filmmaker will be working from a script written by Charmaine DeGraté, an executive producer on HBO’s House of Dragon (who also wrote the fantasy drama’s fifth episode) and will be a writer/co-EP on Disney’s upcoming series Star Wars: The Acolyte.
Gizmodo
New Demon Slayer Trailer Highlights Japan's Most Powerful Demons
It’ll only be a couple of months before Ufotable’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba returns for its third season. Season two received high marks when it came out, and its theatrical Mugen Train movie was a box office hit. Now as that season’s being nominated for awards in the anime community, studio Ufotable and Aniplex setting the stage for Tanjiro and friends’ next adventure.
Gizmodo
The Last of Us Will Release Episode 5 Early to Avoid the Super Bowl
HBO really cares about the numbers for The Last of Us, apparently. In light of a certain football game that will likely dominate airwaves and streaming time on Sunday—during the same slot of time when The Last of Us usually gets released—the series’ fifth episode will instead premiere on streaming services on Friday, February 10, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. It will also still run on the HBO channel on Sunday during its regular timeslot, but fans won’t be asked to choose between the apocalyptic horror drama and the buff men running around with a ball.
Gizmodo
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wes Ball’s new Planet of the Apes movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, has been filming and adding cast members for a few months—and now, we might finally know what all those people will be doing. The Hollywood Reporter just announced that Dichen Lachman, who plays...
