Gephardt Daily
Boy, 8, critically injured in fall from schoolyard slide in Stansbury Park
STANSBURY PARK, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old boy was critically injured Monday morning in a fall from a schoolyard slide at Rose Springs Elementary in Stansbury Park. Sgt. Bleazard, Tooele County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily witnesses reported the child was about halfway down the...
Herriman at-risk teen girl located and safe after call for public's help
Herriman officials located a teenage girl who they say was at-risk after soliciting help from the public Friday afternoon.
Gephardt Daily
Lockdown lifted for most of Utah State prison after officer assault Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockdown imposed Saturday at the Utah State prison has been lifted in all except one housing unit. The lockdown was initiated Saturday evening when “a correctional officer was assaulted in the Antelope restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility,” according to a statement from spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted.
ABC 4
Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD arrest armed suspect after road-rage incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police recovered two guns after an alleged road-rage incident Monday morning. Suspect Michael Motta, 31, was arrested after a victim called dispatch at 3:07 a.m. and reported that the suspect, seated in the backseat of a white Subaru, had pointed a pistol at him during the incident, in the area of 800 W. North Temple.
KGUN 9
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
Suspect arrested for stabbing murder at Salt Lake City apartment building
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a second suspect wanted for the murder of 34-year-old Charles Alires overnight.
Ogden middle school teacher used charity donations for personal use, police say
A middle school teacher in Ogden School District is under investigation accused of committing communications fraud and theft with the school’s tax-exempt Sam’s Club card.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Officer observes wrong-way driver on Redwood Road; takes suspect into custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City Police officer witnessed a wrong-way crash Sunday morning on Redwood Road and took the pickup driver into custody, officials say. The investigation started at about 6:24 a.m. when the officer, nearby to assist another officer...
UPDATE: Roy City police found missing 15-year-old
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
ABC 4
Roy City Police searching for missing 15 yr old
Roy, Utah (ABC4) — Police are looking for teenage girl, Kayli Cruz. She was last seen leaving Sandridge Junior High school on Feb. 1, 2023. She is 15 years old, approx. 5’1” and has brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, white pajama pants with a checkered pattern, white shoes, and a black backpack.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
Gephardt Daily
Orem man jailed after alleged exploitation of 2 juvenile girls
OREM, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem has been booked into the Utah County Jail on 16 felony charges related to alleged sexual abuse of two juvenile females. The man, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the victims, was charged on suspicion of:
UPD searching for 52-year-old man in Millcreek
The United Police Department is searching for Rich Esser, believed to have been missing since yesterday evening.
Gephardt Daily
UPD: Woman arrested after fleeing officers, hitting multiple police cars
MIDVALE, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police say a woman who fled officers two days in a row, and who struck multiple police vehicles, told arresting officers after a high-risk stop that she “messed up.”. Madison Muse, 28, was arrested Thursday on 12 charges, five...
ksl.com
3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting
MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
Gephardt Daily
Garfield County scales back search for missing Mapleton man
GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Garfield County officials have scaled back the search for a 32-year-old Mapleton man who has been missing since Jan. 26. Austin Madsen was last seen while heading to Kanab to go hiking, according to social media posts attempting to locate...
kjzz.com
Questions left unanswered from top Utah officials following deaths of two 3-year-old boys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News investigation uncovered supervision failures by Adult Probation and Parole before the deadly wreck that claimed the lives of two three-year-old boys last May at a horse stable in Eagle Mountain. Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff were killed on May 2, 2022, after...
KSLTV
7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties
LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
