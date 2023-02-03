We may finally have some answers. Over the past few weeks, the Dallas Zoo has been in upheaval, with a string of very strange incidents that authorities, and anyone with common sense, believed to be connected. On January 13th, a clouded leopard escaped its enclosure, prompting a shutdown of the park until the animal was found. The following day, an incision was found on the leopard’s cage, as well as the nearby langur monkey’s cage. Then, on January 21st, an […] The post Dallas Police Finally Catch Man Suspected Of String Of Crimes At Dallas Zoo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO