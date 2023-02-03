Read full article on original website
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
BBC
Drama as Bank staff jump back fence run leave customers for Warri
Plenty drama na im don dey happun for Banks as di scarcity of new notes kontinu to affect both di banks, business pipo and many Nigerians. Different videos of di dramatic incidents, long queues and struggles wey dey happun for banks and ATM don go viral for social media. One...
BBC
Constance Marten: Missing couple and baby thought to be camping in Sussex
A missing couple and their newborn baby are believed to be camping in the East Sussex countryside, the Metropolitan Police has said. Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon, 48 - a convicted sex offender - and their four-week-old baby have been missing for the last month. Police said their concern...
BBC
Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed
A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
BBC
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC
Mbappe, Messi and Neymar being outscored by Arsenal's Balogun
Have you heard the one about the English youngster outscoring Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar in France - and who is set to give Arsenal a "positive headache"?. When Reims signed a striker on loan from Arsenal who had scored three times for Middlesbrough last season, it made few headlines - but now many eyes are on Folarin Balogun.
BBC
Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months
The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police. Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August. Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen...
