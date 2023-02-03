Future of fast food block across from Parkview Field will come with $6 million purchase by the capital improvement board

Read full article on original website
Annette Buuck
3d ago
you need the fast food industry there. cost for the average person is great. the people who work downtown need it and the people moving in, living downtown need it. not everyone can afford hi priced lunches and dinners. just my opinion
crash0005
3d ago
those restaurants are all that's left that is inexpensive Down town to eat at. I feel for people that work downtown that need to get a quo k bite to eat. they will have to treat out if downtown now. how inconvenient
International enthusiasts restore dozens of Harvester Homecoming trucks during annual wrenching weekend
International Harvester has a long-standing history in the city of Fort Wayne, producing the first trucks at the local plant in 1923 and going on to roll more than a million off the assembly line.
WANE-TV
Comcast to expand services to rural parts of Allen, Huntington counties
(WANE) — An agreement between Comcast and Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs will bring “gigabit-capable” broadband service to rural, “unserved portions” of Allen and Huntington counties. The agreement stemmed from Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, which will see Comcast add...
tourcounsel.com
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne ‘hole’ faced unexpected environmental remediation, but everything is ready to go now
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Environmental troubles and inflation were the culprits delaying the multi-million dollar Lofts at Headwaters project at the corner of Clinton and Superior streets, said a longtime developer Friday. “We all know it had environmental issues there,” said Don Steininger, member of the Capital Improvement...
WANE-TV
Kung Fu Tea opens its doors at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe. Kung Fu Tea opens Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States. The menu...
wbiw.com
GM workers could receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks
INDIANA — After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks. According to UAW officials, checks will begin being sent out on Feb. 24. In Indiana, there are 6,157 workers across five GM facilities including locations in Bedford, Kokomo,...
Record heat outpacing record cold in Fort Wayne
Only a few days into 2023, we had our first high temperature record of the year when a high of 62° was recorded on January 3. Only time will tell how many more records will fall this year, but what we can report is that, over the past 5 decades, dating back to the 70s, the percentage of days with record heat has been increasing and the number of days with record cold has been decreasing.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians remain on strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The on-going negotiation battle between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association and Fort Wayne Philharmonic management continues. On Sunday, according to a release, musicians remain on strike following 4 hours of negotiations with Philharmonic management. The two parties have agreed to a wage package that...
WANE-TV
Indiana legislation provides free lead exposure tests for children
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting the new year, House Enrolled Act 1313 allowed Health Care Providers in Indiana to screen children between 9 and 72 months old for lead exposure for free. The act is a part of a statewide health program called ‘Indiana Lead Free.”. In...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
WANE-TV
Stretch of Decatur Road to close for 3 months
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers who regularly pass through a busy section of Decatur Road should plan an alternate route for the next three months. Starting Monday, Decatur Road will be closed between Paulding and Tillman roads. The City of Fort Wayne said in a release detours can be taken on Anthony Boulevard or US 27/Lafayette Street.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation looks back on 2022, forward to 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the past year, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation completed numerous projects to improve parts of the city. But the work is not done. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the accomplishments of 2022, and what’s in store for 2023. You can learn more in the interview above.
wfft.com
Five people file to run for Fort Wayne Mayor, here are their positions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The deadline to file for the Primary Election passed Friday and Fort Wayne officially has five mayoral candidates. Two people are running for the Democratic ticket and three for the Republican ticket. For the Democratic Primary, incumbent Mayor Tom Henry is seeking his fifth term...
visitwabashcounty.com
Fort Wayne isn’t the only city with culinary talent: Meet 5 chefs making great food in Wabash County
Fort Wayne isn’t the only place in Northeast Indinan with a growing culinary scene. About an hour Southwest of the city, Wabash County has an ever-expanding roster of culinary talent worth exploring. Here are five Wabash chefs making mouthwatering local cuisines. 1. Chef Heather Chenault, Wabash Womans Clubhouse. Chenault...
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
WANE-TV
Families invited to McMillen Health Family Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week McMillen Health is hosting a series of programs to help make families healthier. McMillen Health executive director Nicole Fairchild stopped by WANE 15 to talk more about the event. You can hear more in the interview above. McMillen Health Family Day is...
WANE-TV
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio
CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
WANE-TV
1 rescued from S. Calhoun apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters rescued one occupant from a burning building on S. Calhoun Street late Sunday night. The fire started around 10:45 p.m. at 1836 South Calhoun, near the intersection with W. Masterson Avenue. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from a second floor apartment.
