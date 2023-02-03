Read full article on original website
Gilge Nelda
3d ago
hope it goes well just don't invite harrylisten to williamyou know you can't trust harry not everharry is evil and not your sonas the foster kids are not his
Reply(3)
2
Related
Buckingham Palace Fuming Over Prince Harry's Decision To Include Heated Private Messages Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Spills Source
While Prince Harry felt it was necessary to include the heated text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace seemed to disagree. After the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10 — with excerpts making headlines before his book debut — an insider spilled that the palace "does not love" that the private messages made it into the tell-all."They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts," said the source to a news outlet, pointing out that the texts "clearly show that...
King Charles will make major change to Coronation and will not wear old-fashioned costume on historic day
KING Charles has been told to break with centuries of tradition and drop the wearing of silk stockings and breeches at his Coronation. The monarch, 74, has opted to wear military uniform instead when he is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. A source said: “Senior aides think breeches...
King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir
Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
Inside Nova
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
Psychic Predicts Camilla Parker Bowles Will Bring King Charles III’s Reign to an Early End
King Charles III formally ascends to the British throne on May 6, 2023. Then, he assumes the role predestined to him since childhood, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, became ruler of the United Kingdom before him. However, after waiting 70 years to become king, will Charles end his reign for the love of his life, Camilla Parker Bowles? A psychic believes so.
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
Time Out Global
Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home
If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
Princess Diana’s Butler Thinks Prince Harry Is Confused Because This Is Not the Direction His Mother Would Want Him to Go
A former royal family butler is weighing in on the direction Prince Harry's life has taken and believes this is not what Princess Diana wanted for him.
Prince Harry Noticed a ‘Marked Difference’ Between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton When They Met
Prince Harry counted Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's style as the 'only possibly discordant note' between the two when they first met over dinner at Nottingham Cottage.
seventeen.com
King Charles Is Reportedly “In Talks” to Hit Back at Prince Harry in a New Interview
Prince Harry truly did not hold back in his memoir Spare, but thus far the royal family has pretty much been business as usual. Meaning: They haven’t said anything in response to Harry’s various claims, and the vibes are basically, “Spare? Never heard of it.”. However! Apparently...
A couple went on a months-long hunt for their lost luggage. They found out that it had been donated to a charity.
A Canadian couple used Apple AirTags to track lost luggage from an airport in Montreal. They recovered it months later after it was donated to charity.
Why King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, but Prince William has concerns about the 'problem Prince'
Sources have revealed that while King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, other members of the family have reservations
Now Americans Think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should Lose Their Titles
U.S. views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles have swung dramatically in just over a month, exclusive polling for Newsweek shows.
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Prince Harry’s ‘Credibility’ Is Questioned After These Details From His Memoir Were Fact-Checked
Prince Harry is facing even more backlash for some of the things written in his controversial memoir Spare, which officially hit shelves on January 10th, as some of his recollections appear to be extremely contradictory, inconsistent, and factually i...
Popculture
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton To ‘Break The Hierarchical Cycle’ after Claims By Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly shaken the Royal Family to its core. Although the senior members of the Monarchy are trying their best to keep up a united front before the public, the tectonic shifts within the hierarchy are clearly visible. The autobiography laid open the inner administration of The Firm while clearly emphasizing the faulty systems within. Out of them all was the hierarchical cycle which believes the firstborn to be the heir while the other children are “spare babies”. Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly do something about the same.
'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal
Incensed Prince William has become utterly disgusted with his kid brother Harry’s vicious assault on the palace — but sources said his biggest fear is the family drama has taken a terrible toll on their father King Charles’ health, RadarOnline.com has learned. “William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” said an insider. “His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors.” Charles, 74, has had COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet have experts worried the monarch is suffering edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues...
People
396K+
Followers
68K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 6