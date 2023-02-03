ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Grammy Awards: The Winners List

The 2023 Grammy Awards are taking place today (Feb. 5), and Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson and Cody Johnson are among the early winners of the evening. Carlile kicked off the night by earning the trophies for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for "Broken Horses." Nelson nudged out Zach Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini to snag the award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 2022 rendition of "Live Forever."
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow + The White Stripes Among 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Warren Zevon and The White Stripes are among this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. The 2023 roster of artists, selected by a group of over 1000 music industry members, also includes Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, and A Tribe Called Quest.
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote

Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
Remember Kacey Musgraves + Loretta Lynn’s CMA Awards Moment, and What Went Wrong?

Kacey Musgraves' simple, emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Sunday night's (Feb. 5) Grammys was one of the highlights of the show, offering a powerful musical statement of the late country legend's enduring legacy. But it wasn't the first time Musgraves had honored Lynn: Back at the 2014 CMA Awards, the two performed Lynn's hit "You're Lookin' at Country" together.
