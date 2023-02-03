Read full article on original website
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Madison Cunningham Performs ‘Life According to Raechel’ at the 2023 Grammys
Genre-spanning singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham took the stage during the pre-show Premiere Ceremony ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. She performed "Life According to Raechel," which comes off the track list of her 2022 album, Revealer. Wearing...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Shania Twain Joins the Roster of 2023 Grammy Awards Presenters
Shania Twain is headed to the Grammy Awards. The star is part of a diverse lineup of acts scheduled to present awards at the 2023 ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5). According to an announcement from the Recording Academy, Twain is part of a...
Pictures: Luke Combs Performs at the 2023 Grammy Awards
PICTURES: See Country Stars Walk the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet. Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne and more country stars walked the red carpet ahead of music's big night on Sunday (Feb. 5.)
Loretta Lynn’s Family Approves of Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Beautiful’ Grammys Tribute
Country fans everywhere applauded Kacey Musgraves for her poignant, authentic tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of an all-star "In Memoriam" segment during the 2023 Grammy Awards — and it turns out, Lynn's family was cheering on the country star's performance, too. "Thank you, [Kacey Musgraves], for this beautiful...
Kacey Musgraves Will Honor Loretta Lynn at 2023 Grammy Awards
Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves is slated to perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn at this Sunday’s 65th Grammy Awards. Announcing the news on Feb. 1, CBS revealed that Musgraves will deliver Lynn’s signature hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during a special In Memoriam segment. Additionally,...
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Nab Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammys
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were named the winners of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," ahed of the 2023 Grammy Awards. They accepted their trophy at the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), which took place before the main show. "Get...
Country Music Stars Dazzle at the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
The country stars turned out in style for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Before the kick off of the 65th installment of the award show, some of country music's biggest names took a moment to strut their stuff on the red carpet. Brandi Carlile dazzled in a high contrast suit, Ashley...
2023 Grammy Awards: The Winners List
The 2023 Grammy Awards are taking place today (Feb. 5), and Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson and Cody Johnson are among the early winners of the evening. Carlile kicked off the night by earning the trophies for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for "Broken Horses." Nelson nudged out Zach Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini to snag the award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 2022 rendition of "Live Forever."
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow + The White Stripes Among 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Warren Zevon and The White Stripes are among this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. The 2023 roster of artists, selected by a group of over 1000 music industry members, also includes Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, and A Tribe Called Quest.
Brandi Carlile’s ‘In These Silent Days’ Wins Best Americana Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Influential singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile's critically acclaimed record In These Silent Days has won the award for Best Americana Album at the 2023 Grammys. The record was nominated alongside Dr. John's Things Happen That Way, Keb’ Mo's Good To Be…, Bonnie Raitt's Just Like That..., and Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote
Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
15 Country Legends Who Deserve to Be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Rock 'n' roll and country music have long been linked — in fact, they share some common origins, including the blues and American roots music — so it makes sense that there are already some country greats in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Johnny Cash, Chet...
Shania Twain Celebrates Enduring Love on New Song, ‘Got It Good’ [Listen]
Shania Twain is deeply appreciative of the love she’s got, and she's sharing it on her new song, “Got It Good.”. Twain wrote "Got It Good" with Georgia Barnes and Mark Ralph, and the bouncy love anthem finds her reflecting on how she’s truly lucked out with a great partner who, like her, is willing to give of himself selflessly.
They Wouldn’t Let Luke Combs Use the Bathroom at the Grammys
Luke Combs was prevented from using the bathroom at the Grammy Awards, and it wasn't because he's such a big star. It was because nobody knew who he was, and — as he tells it — he didn't look the part of Grammy nominee. In 2019, Combs was...
Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert + More Stars Dazzle on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet [Pictures]
As they geared up for music's biggest night, country stars walked the red carpet in their finest, most glamorous styles before the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5). The event was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Best New Artist nominee and bluegrass hot shot Molly Tuttle donned...
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]
Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
Remember Kacey Musgraves + Loretta Lynn’s CMA Awards Moment, and What Went Wrong?
Kacey Musgraves' simple, emotional tribute to Loretta Lynn at the Sunday night's (Feb. 5) Grammys was one of the highlights of the show, offering a powerful musical statement of the late country legend's enduring legacy. But it wasn't the first time Musgraves had honored Lynn: Back at the 2014 CMA Awards, the two performed Lynn's hit "You're Lookin' at Country" together.
