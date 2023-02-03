In conjunction with the RVC Tournament at Clinton the Whitewater Lady Wrestlers had the opportunity to compete in a tournament of their own. The Whitewater girls did very well during the day. Adalynn Frye and Athena Soto both continued to show progress. This is a challenge for them as they are brand new to wrestling, so each time on the mat is a great learning opportunity for them. The coaching staff sees improvement, although the result the ladies may want is not there.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO