whitewaterbanner.com
This Week’s City & School Board Meetings
City of Whitewater Equal Opportunities Commission – Monday @ 5:00 p.m. VIRTUAL MEETING AGENDA includes Issues with Recent Immigration into Whitewater;. Issues Facing the Unhoused (Homelessness) Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. You can also dial in using your phone. Access Code: 811-372-789 United States:...
WHS Players Serves Up Murder, Mystery & Mayhem
WHS Players will be performing the thriller “A Murder is Announced” on February 23-26 at the Whitewater High School Auditorium. This Classic whodunit is based on the Agatha Christie novel and adapted to the stage by Leslie Darbon. An announcement in the local paper states the time and...
U.S. News & World Report: UW-W is Top-ranked, single school, online business program in Wisconsin
Editor’s note: The following press release was received from the UW-Whitewater College of Business & Economics. UW-Whitewater is the top-ranked, single school, online business program in Wisconsin according to U.S. News & World Report. The College of Business and Economics is also nationally ranked in all five categories. No....
Lady Wrestlers Have Strong Showing at Clinton
In conjunction with the RVC Tournament at Clinton the Whitewater Lady Wrestlers had the opportunity to compete in a tournament of their own. The Whitewater girls did very well during the day. Adalynn Frye and Athena Soto both continued to show progress. This is a challenge for them as they are brand new to wrestling, so each time on the mat is a great learning opportunity for them. The coaching staff sees improvement, although the result the ladies may want is not there.
UW-W Music Department Presents Four Concerts This Week
Editor’s note: The following announcements were received from the UW-W Department of Music. The first solo guest artist performance of February, Joseph Murphy, saxophone, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Joseph Murphy, a professor from Mansfield University, will be performing an eclectic program of contemporary works. Adults $10, Age 65+ / Under 18 $8.
