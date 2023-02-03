ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Honda has issued a “do not drive” recall for all Acura and Honda vehicles with unrepaired Takata Alpha driver-side airbags. These airbags are considered one of the oldest models under recall since they have a 50% failure rate during crash incidents. If the airbag does inflate, there are metal fragments that will emerge as well, potentially killing the driver or seriously injuring them.
Why do Toyota cars last so long? Toyota builds dependable cars, trucks, and SUVs and has rigorous testing practices to ensure longevity. The post Why Do Toyota Cars Last so Long? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Takata airbag fiasco appears to be a never-ending struggle with Honda recently having to issue a stop-drive notice on roughly 8,200 automobiles manufactured about 20 years ago. Due to the massive scale of the Takata airbag recalls, there are still more than a few units out there that have yet to be replaced. Though it seems like those in possession of these dangerous inflators had to have been living under a rock to have missed any mention of what turned out to be the largest recall campaign in automotive history.
Volkswagen sold the original Beetle for 65 years (1938-2003), and while the Land Cruiser 70 is not that old, it's getting up there in age. Having been introduced in 1984, the go-anywhere SUV will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year and will remain on sale in the foreseeable future. The disclosure was made by the company's VP of Sales and Marketing in Australia. Sean Hanley told CarSales "there's no departure of our product plan on 70 Series."
Looking for a small Toyota that costs less than a Corolla or Camry but can run just as long if properly maintained? Then you will want to see this Mechanic’s review on why he recommends one of Toyota’s smallest Japanese-made models. Fuel Efficient and Long Lasting. When it...

