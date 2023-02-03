Two injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Route 42 and Mahaffey Road.

Investigations determined that a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on Mahaffey Road and failed to yield the right of way, pulling into the path of the tractor-trailer, that was traveling southbound on County Route 42.

The driver of the Tahoe was identified to be Carolyn Y. Garris, 80, of Fort Edward. Garris was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital with neck, back, and shoulder pain. She was cited for failing to yield the right of way and for unlicensed operation.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Joseph A. Jarvais, of Schenectady, was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital for chest pains. A portion of County Route 42 was closed for approximately an hour and a half.

