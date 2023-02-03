Read full article on original website
The Witcher Fans Are Still Upset By Yennefer's Betrayal In Season 2
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is an undeniably popular series with a large following, from both fans of the book and game series as well as newcomers to the Continent, it is not without its flaws. Especially since Henry Cavill announced his unexpected exit, fans seem to have no problem being vocal about what they think does not work as well with the show, both from a story as well as from a production standpoint. But even before then, there was no lack of discussion online in regard to the fantasy-adventure series.
The Dark Truth Behind-The-Scenes Of The Squid Game Reality Show
It was the dream — and payday — of a lifetime for 456 people, which turned quickly into a 15-hour nightmare. Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" was pegged as the ultimate reality show cash grab, with over $4.5 million at stake. But what was supposed to be a two-hour shoot for the half-thousand contestants involved allegedly wound up evolving into something much more sinister and "Squid" than anyone could have ever imagined.
Matt Bomer's Ideal Season Of AHS Involves Sharks And Sirens
"American Horror Story" is allowed a fair amount of freedom between its seasons due to its anthology format. Each "American Horror Story" season tends to focus on one location and set of characters. Still, some examples of characters appear across multiple seasons, like Pepper (Naomi Grossman) and the witches from "American Horror Story: Coven." Besides often changing characters, "American Horror Story" also changes settings and eras of time, which has resulted in a tremendous range that has involved haunted houses, freak shows, evil hotels, suburbia cults, and even the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s.
TV Actors Who Returned To Television With A Hit After Failed Movie Careers
These days, television and movies are almost indistinguishable from each other to an extent. Things all sort of blur together on streaming services, where viewers often don't differentiate between films and extended episodes of series — and this is spurred on by the fact that most series have the look and the budget of a major Hollywood production. Furthermore, when actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, and Paul Giamatti are all doing TV shows, the previous sharply-drawn line between the big and small screens is virtually nonexistent.
Emma D'Arcy's Favorite Olivia Cooke Scene From House Of The Dragon Season 1 Is All About The Eyes
The success of "House of the Dragon" clearly shows that there's plenty of gas left in the tank for HBO's adaptations and collaborations with author George R.R. Martin's many dark fantasy works. Despite the hair-splittingly divisive reaction to the final two truncated seasons of "Game of Thrones," it seems that the franchise hasn't quite lost the goodwill of fans yet as the new series has garnered HBO its biggest premiere ever (via Warner Media).
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Dreams Of Landing A Role In The MCU
In the wake of "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" — an idea that sat in limbo since 2007 — burst onto the small screen in 2017 to keep its predecessor's fans entertained. Not only did it accomplish this goal with ease, but in time, it has managed to stand on its own two feet without having to rely on the name recognition of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel program is already up to six seasons, and it isn't displaying any sign of ending as of yet, so expect to see more of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and the rest of the Cooper clan in the coming years.
Avatar: The Way Of Water On Track To Lose Top Box Office Spot To Knock At The Cabin
Sorry Tsireya, but it looks like "The Way of Water" does have an end, at least when it comes to box office supremacy. James Cameron proved that everyone was a fool to bet against him when "Avatar: The Way of Water" debuted to nearly half a billion dollars during its opening weekend (via The Numbers). Since its mid-December 2022 release, the "Avatar" sequel has gone on to gross over $2 billion worldwide, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films ever made. As it stands, James Cameron is the only director to have three films in the $2 billion club (the others being "Avatar" and "Titanic").
Actors Who Refused To Return For TV Show Revivals
The world of television is a complex and often frustrating one. TV is a collaborative medium that only works when everyone does their part. The actors are usually the most important puzzle pieces, especially when they become synonymous with a fan-favorite character. This means that whenever a show gets looked at for a potential reboot or revival, whether or not the key cast members will return becomes a major talking point. Sometimes they jump at the chance to reprise their roles, but other times, they flat-out refuse to take part.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
The Last Of Us Episode 4 Might Confirm An Ellie Theory From Left Behind
It may be early in 2023, but "The Last of Us" is already set to be one of the biggest shows of the year. From the impressive numbers of its premiere to the impressive viewership growth that the series has seen from week to week, it looks like Hollywood has finally found the secret sauce of turning the perfect video game adaptation into an absolute mega-hit (via Parrot Analytics). While "The Last of Us" has deviated here and there from the game created by Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley, HBO's post-apocalyptic horror drama has managed to find a near-perfect balance between staying true to the source material and changing things up to keep longtime fans guessing.
Shameless' Nichole Sakura Never Imagined Amanda Would Become So Involved With Lip
Throughout its 11-season run on Showtime, "Shameless" narratives provided no particular shortage of love interests for the various members of the Gallagher family. And as any fan of the series might be quick to point out, hooking up with a Gallagher was, more often than not, a prescription for heartbreak, if not an outright ticket for emotional humiliation.
CSI Writer Elizabeth Devine Wrote Her First Episode Under A Pen Name To Avoid Interfering With A Real-Life Case
It's almost easy to forget, but during its 15-season run on CBS, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," was one of the most popular shows on television. The series even earned cheers from legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who jumped at the chance to helm the show's two-part Season 5 finale. During its...
Star Trek: Enterprise's Connor Trinneer Gave Conflicting Responses To His Thoughts On Trip's Shocking Death
The "Star Trek: Enterprise" series finale, entitled "These Are the Voyages," is almost universally hated by fans. In the episode, which is framed as Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" watching the events unfold on the holodeck, the Enterprise NX-01 is on its way to a historic summit in which the United Federation of Planets is to be officially founded. However, the crew's frenemy Shran shows up, and Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) and company divert from their mission to do Shran a favor. But when kidnappers board the Enterprise, Commander Charles "Trip" Tucker (Connor Trinneer) sacrifices himself to save Archer in one of the least-perilous situations the crew has ever gotten themselves into.
The 60 Minutes Segment That Had Viewers Talking About A Murder She Wrote Reboot
Despite her obvious talent, Angela Lansbury was known as more of a character actress than a Hollywood one at the beginning of her career, but that changed after she landed the role of mystery writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher in "Murder, She Wrote." The show was a massive hit for the CBS network. As reported by PBS, the series raked in ratings for years. Lansbury still holds the record for the most Golden Globe nominations and wins for best actress in a television drama series, as well as the most Emmy nominations for lead actress in a drama series. Playing Jessica Fletcher was the first time Lansbury got to take center stage as the leading lady, so she was naturally devastated when the show was cancelled.
Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur's Diamond White And Fred Tatasciore On Marvel's New Animated Series - Exclusive Interview
Naturally, before any of Marvel's characters came to life as feature films and television shows, they originated in the panels of the venerable company's comic books. As a result, thousands of characters' stories have been told throughout the years, and luckily for "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," the title characters are taking their next step from the illustrated pages to the animated realm on television.
Gilmore Girls' Kelly Bishop Would Be Completely On Board With Doing More Episodes
It's been almost seven years since Netflix released "Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life," but star Kelly Bishop is more than happy to return to the sleepy town of Stars Hollow for more episodes if the opportunity presents itself. "Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life" was supposed to...
The Last Of Us Fans Are Suspicious Of The Mysterious New Woman In Episode 4
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Please Hold My Hand" If Episode 3 of "The Last of Us" is any indication, creatives behind the new cultural phenomenon are not afraid of deviating from the source material. Game creator Neil Druckmann has been quite upfront about exploring other storylines not directly present in his creation. The love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Barlett) varies widely from the game but still resorted viewers to tears. Now, Episode 4, "Please Hold My Hand," has introduced fans to another element not present in the game.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Think The Writers Overlooked A Great Stuart Storyline
In the Season 7 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," entitled "The Status Quo Combustion," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) goes into a personal crisis when everything around him is changing, culminating in him discovering that Stuart's (Kevin Sussman) comic book store had burned down. Luckily, Howard and Bernadette are struggling to find someone to take care of Howard's mother, and Stuart takes over that role and becomes her new caretaker. Fans were so worried about Stuart's store that, at a 2014 Comic-Con panel, showrunner Steven Molaro had to assure fans that the show would not continue on without a comic book store (via THR).
