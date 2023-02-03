ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

kittentoob.com

The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Illinois

If you want a Maine Coon, you have two main options. One would be adopting one of these cats, while the other would be buying one of these cats. Buying a Maine Coon can be expensive. Despite that, you shouldn’t look for the cheapest cats available. The cost of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois

Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
CHICAGO, IL
nprillinois.org

Another measure aimed at licensed gun shops and more top stories

A proposal to require gun shops to ensure their inventory is secure. A Warehouse Safety and Standards Task Force established in Illinois. Congressman Darin LaHood says he's willing to explore reasonable police reforms. Will Bauer reports on Missouri recreational marijuana licenses. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
ILLINOIS STATE
legalnews.com

NRA sues over ban on semiautomatic weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Powerball jackpot increases to $747 million

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The multi-state Powerball jackpot grows again, after no one matched all winning numbers Saturday night. The winning numbers drawn are 02, 08, 15, 19, 58, and the red Powerball number of 10. That grows Monday’s jackpot to an estimated $747 million — or, $403.1 million after...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

These 7 Small Towns Are Called The Heart Of Illinois

It's a pretty big deal to be considered one of these best things in your area. I'm not sure if being the "heart" of something means it's the best, or anything... but it sure is meaningful!. When someone says Illinois many think of Chicago, but some sources like Only In...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Butter Isn’t a Carb, Here’s The BEST Chicken Sandwich in Illinois. OMG!

Ever look at a picture of something delicious and think, I'm dropping everything and EATING THIS?!?! I've found the BEST chicken sandwich in Illinois and OMG! MSN. Remember the "Chicken Sandwich Battle Summer?" Massive lines at Popeyes, KFC was pounding their chest about theirs, basically and spot with a chicken sandwich was saying "we are the best."
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
ILLINOIS STATE
